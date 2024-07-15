New Reports Provide Solutions for Access to Healthy Food Supporting Cancer Survivorship for All Communities

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Healthy, nutritious food is critical to cancer treatment and survivorship. Yet millions battling cancer are also fighting for the basics like nutritious and affordable food. We are excited to share new comprehensive resources on the critical connection between food systems and cancer survivorship. Our goal is to support interventions that not only improve health outcomes but also promote access to nutritious foods for all." said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the Alliance.

The report and infographic released by the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (the Alliance) are available in English and Spanish, offering critical insights and actionable information to support Hispanic cancer survivors. The resources were developed by Nuestras Voces an initiative of the Alliance and the Healthy Americas Foundation® in collaboration with ChangeLab Solutions. The data and recommendations in these documents highlight the urgent need for coordinated efforts at all levels – local, state, and national – to address the dietary needs of Hispanic cancer survivors.

Call to Action:

We encourage everyone to utilize these documents to inform their efforts in supporting cancer survivorship programs tailored to the Hispanic community.

Key Highlights:

1. Food Systems and Cancer Survivorship in Hispanic Communities (Full Report)

Provides a comprehensive analysis of the barriers to nutritious foods faced by Hispanic cancer survivors.

Discusses the role of Food is Medicine program, nutrition incentive programs, and population-level healthy food policies.

Highlights key data, such as the expected increase in cancer survivors to 26 million by 2040 and the higher incidence and mortality rates of certain cancers in Hispanic communities.

Includes policy recommendations and case studies to guide stakeholders in creating more equitable food systems.

2. Food Systems Infographic

Summarizes the main points from the full report in a visually engaging and easy-to-understand format.

Emphasizes the importance of healthy food access and its impact on cancer survivorship.

Presents key statistics, such as the fact that 47% of colorectal cancers can be prevented by improvements in diet and the higher rates of food insecurity in Hispanic households compared to the national average.

Availability:

Both documents are now available for download in English https://www.healthyamericas.org/cancer-resources and Spanish https://www.nuestrasalud.org/recursos-cáncer . These resources aim to inform community leaders, policymakers, healthcare providers, and the general public with the knowledge needed to address the unique dietary and health needs of Hispanic cancer survivors.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

