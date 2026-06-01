New Reports Reveal Why Digital Credentials Haven't Gone Mainstream, and What Needs to Change

1EdTech research shows that better alignment between schools, employers, and technology is key to unlocking skills-based hiring

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital credentials and Learning and Employment Records (LERs) have long been viewed as key tools for advancing skills-based hiring and strengthening the connection between education and employment. However, new research from 1EdTech reveals why that promise has yet to be fully realized, and what must change to unlock their full potential.

In two newly released reports, 1EdTech identifies key barriers to the widespread use of digital credentials and outlines a clear path forward, informed by surveys, industry engagement, and synthesized research conducted across the credentials community.

The takeaway: the technology already exists, but it's not being used consistently or in ways that work for employers.

Employers Want Skills Data But Can't Always Use It

One report, "Bridging the Gap: Aligning Education and Workforce Adoption of Digital Credentials," finds that employers see real value in the information digital credentials can provide, especially for understanding candidates' skills.

However, when credential information is unclear, inconsistent or missing, employers fall back on familiar tools like resumes and degrees.

"Employers rely on familiar signals because they're easy to understand," said Curtiss Barnes, CEO of 1EdTech. "Digital credentials can offer more detail, but only if that information is consistent and usable."

Systems Don't Always Work Well Together

A second report, Building Seamless LER Systems: A Path to Scalable Credential Data Sharing, examines how credential data flows between education, employment, and job platforms.

The report found many organizations currently rely on a mix of standard tools and custom solutions to make systems work together, which increases complexity and limits scalability.

The findings suggest that the ecosystem would benefit more from a focused set of coordinated improvements than from adding another broad solution to an already complex landscape. While not every detail is resolved, there is enough evidence to move forward by building on what already works, addressing key gaps that lead to workarounds, and improving how systems connect, while still allowing flexibility and innovation where needed. Some existing approaches are also better suited than others to support these improvements in specific use cases.

The Fix: Get Everyone on the Same Page

Together, the reports conclude that solving the problem doesn't require reinventing technology, rather using existing tools more consistently, and filling in the data and technical gaps as needed.

That means:

Making credential data easier to find, read and compare

Ensuring systems can share information smoothly, without losing meaning

Aligning how schools and employers define, describe, and share skill information

Creating consistent ways to match and verify individuals across platforms

"If digital credentials are going to be adopted, they need to make hiring easier, not more complicated," said Michael Feldstein, Chief Strategy Officer at 1EdTech.

A Call for Collaboration

1EdTech is using these reports to focus the education and workforce communities on solving the "last-mile" challenges that have limited the real-world adoption of digital credentials. Based on these findings, 1EdTech is actively evaluating new and expanded initiatives to address these gaps, building on its existing portfolio of work.

The organization is calling on educators, employers, and technology providers to work together to better align systems and standards through efforts such as:

TrustEd Credentials Open Badges 3.0 Profile to provide a foundation for minimal data requirements in digital credentials.

Edu-API Credential Provisioning Taskforce to define how to move credential data out of educational systems into credentials and credential platforms.

CASE Global Ecosystem to create a public infrastructure that ensures that learning standards, competencies, and credentials remain publicly governed, interoperable, and accessible across K–12, higher education, and workforce systems.

With better coordination, digital credentials could become a powerful tool for helping people demonstrate their skills and helping employers find the right talent faster.

Access the Reports

To dig deeper, both reports are available for download here.

About 1EdTech

1EdTech® is a global community committed to building an integrated foundation of open standards that make educational technology work better for everyone. Our mission is to reduce complexity, accelerate innovation, and expand possibilities for learners worldwide. Our members represent K-12, primary, secondary, and postsecondary education organizations, workforce and corporate education providers, and technology providers. Together, we create and evolve community-developed technical standards and practices that support learner success throughout the lifelong learning continuum. Our organization gives a voice to all stakeholders working to improve education. 1EdTech hosts the Learning Impact Conference in the United States and Europe, as well as other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas that shape the future of learning. Visit our website at 1edtech.org.

SOURCE 1EdTech