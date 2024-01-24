New Research Affirms the Positive Impact of Centrum Silver on Memory in Older Adults

A third study from the COSMOS trial, COSMOS-Clinic, demonstrates consistent findings that taking Centrum Silver multivitamin daily benefits memory among older adults.

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New study results from the COSMOS trial offers additional evidence regarding the benefit of Centrum Silver multivitamins on cognitive health in older adults. The third independent cognition trial to measure cognitive function and memory in older adults echoed previous findings of COSMOS-Mind and COSMOS-Web which all indicate that daily use of Centrum Silver versus placebo resulted in significant improvements in performance on tests measuring memory.

In addition to this new evidence, the COSMOS researchers also looked at the combined data across all three of their cognition studies (over 5,000 non-overlapping participants), each which measured cognitive function and memory among older adults in slightly different ways. The findings demonstrate the consistent benefit daily use of Centrum Silver has on age-related cognitive function and memory.

Centrum has been a long-time champion of research, a commitment that has made Centrum the most clinically studied multivitamin brand in the world. Backed by over 40 years of nutritional science, Centrum continues to deliver on this legacy by providing Centrum Silver product, placebo, and packaging for the Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS) trials.

"Daily multivitamins provide older adults with an easy and accessible way to maintain their health and cognitive functioning," said Natalie Halpern, Brand Director, Centrum US. "We are thrilled with the recent findings from COSMOS-Clinic, which showcase the true positive impact that Centrum Silver has on memory and we plan to continue to support more research to advance the science in this space."

A detailed report on the COSMOS-Clinic Study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition can be found here.1

For more information on Centrum and Centrum Silver, please visit Centrum.com.

This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Centrum 
Centrum has spent decades listening to the human body and learning about what it needs to thrive. The brand offers nutritional products that work in harmony with your body and help you respond to its unique needs. Innovation and research remain to be the building blocks of the brand's foundation. For more information about Centrum, please visit https://www.centrum.com/.

About Haleon US
Haleon (NYSE: HLN) is a leading global consumer health company with a portfolio of brands trusted daily by millions of people. In the United States, the organization employs more than 4,700 people who are united by Haleon's powerful purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's products span five categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Wellness. Built on scientific expertise, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, ChapStick®, Emergen-C, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS, Voltaren, and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact [email protected]

