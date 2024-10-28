New Research and Methodological Innovations Presented by Target RWE at DIA RWE 2024

Seeing Eye to Eye: Enhancing Inter-Team Communication for Reproducible Real-World Evidence

This presentation explored the common pitfalls in the implementation of research protocols that can lead to unintended errors during RWE generation. Target RWE introduced solutions to improve communication between teams and enhance the reproducibility of real-world studies including strategies for reducing programming errors, integration tests for statistical analysis plans, and leveraging advanced IT ticketing systems.



Making the Case for Negative Control Outcome Studies in a Real-World Evidence Setting

Target RWE also presented research on the critical role of negative control outcome (NCO) studies in minimizing bias when conducting comparative safety and effectiveness analyses. The presentation showcased how NCO studies can assess the comparability of treatment groups in real-world settings and mitigate confounding biases in RWD analysis.

"Our presentations underscore Target RWE's pivotal role in pioneering innovative methodologies that significantly enhance study performance while effectively mitigating potential biases," said Chief Scientific Officer, Jennifer Christian, PharmD, PhD, FISPE. "As a company, we are committed to advancing drug development by conducting robust real world evidence studies that measure and evaluate meaningful patient outcomes and tackle the complexities of real-world data."

Target RWE recently shared findings from a publication in Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety titled Staging and clean room: Constructs designed to facilitate transparency and reduce bias in comparative analyses of real-world data which introduced novel methodological approaches aimed at enhancing the integrity and reproducibility of real-world data analyses.

With the DIA RWE 2024 presentations, Target RWE continues to cement its position as a thought leader in real-world evidence, pharmacoepidemiology and data-driven healthcare solutions. For more information, please visit https://targetrwe.com/.

