New Research At Forrester's Technology & Innovation North America Reveals Global Tech Spending Will Surpass $4 Trillion In 2023 -- Despite Increasing Uncertainty

Economic turbulence, supply chain issues, and a tech talent shortage will prompt tech leaders to prioritize investments in projects that improve operational resilience to drive growth

AUSTIN, Texas, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research unveiled at Forrester's ( Nasdaq: FORR) Technology & Innovation North America reveals that global tech spending will reach more than $4 trillion in 2023 as two-thirds of technology decision-makers increase their tech budgets, despite increasing economic uncertainty. Additionally, in the coming year, to stay competitive, future fit tech leaders will take a more practical approach to innovation experiments to prioritize customer needs — 80% of companies will pivot their innovation efforts from creativity to resilience, according to Forrester's 2023 Tech Leadership Predictions.

At Technology & Innovation North America, which kicked off today in Austin, Texas and digitally, Forrester analysts will unveil new research and frameworks to help future fit tech leaders take charge in fueling their organizations' future growth through the creation and execution of adaptive and resilient technology strategies. This new research includes:

"Looking ahead, future fit tech leaders will take a pragmatic but opportunistic approach to enhance their organizations' operational resilience despite any uncertainty to outpace the long shadow of the pandemic," said Matthew Guarini, event host and VP and senior research director at Forrester. "At Technology & Innovation North America, we will unveil research and insights for tech leaders to overcome this complex landscape — turning lessons learned from difficult times into capabilities that will ensure that their organizations are more adaptive and successful long term."

