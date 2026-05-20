New research by the LISTEN TO THIS collaboration exposes America's dangerous blind spot in healthy aging

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the pursuit of longevity has become a daily priority for many Americans, a critical component of healthy aging is being overlooked. A new research study with 1,026 American participants conducted by LISTEN TO THIS®, a global collaboration led by GN, shows that while 88% consider exercise and 82% consider diet and sleep as part of a long and healthy life, only 1% rank monitoring their hearing among their top five priorities for longevity, revealing a significant longevity blind spot.

Take an online hearing test on Listentothis.com. View PDF Survey Report

A gap with long-term health consequences

The neglect of hearing health as an active part of longevity persists despite growing scientific evidence linking hearing health to brain health and cognitive vitality. The 2024 Lancet Commission on dementia identified unaddressed hearing loss as one of the largest potentially modifiable risk factors for reducing the number of dementia cases globally. With the WHO projecting that 1 in 4 people will live with hearing problems by 2050, the longevity blind spot is not just a personal oversight in the quest for longevity – it is potentially a brewing public health crisis.

"We are witnessing a longevity revolution where people are optimizing everything from sleep to nutrition, yet many are missing a key pillar of healthy aging," says Sigurd Brandt, Medical Director of Hearing Health at GN, warning that the lack of awareness and missing action carry consequences far beyond the individual.

"A personal priority gap today could become a massive societal burden tomorrow, and by ignoring the ear-to-brain connection, we are effectively leaving the door open for increased social isolation and cognitive decline which potentially could have been mitigated," urges Sigurd Brandt.

Awareness drives action

The study clearly showed that when hearing health is reframed as brain health, people act. 35% of those who have never had a hearing test say they would seek one after learning about the connection between hearing loss and cognitive decline, making awareness the single most powerful driver of behavioral change.

By reframing hearing health as a proactive tool for brain health, the LISTEN TO THIS collaboration seeks to align everyday hearing health habits with the long-term aspirations of a generation focused on living not just longer, but better.

Closing the gap

The LISTEN TO THIS collaboration is driven by a mission to elevate hearing health from a neglected blind spot to a recognized pillar of the global longevity movement. By highlighting the ear-to-brain connection, the initiative seeks to reduce stigma and spark a national conversation that puts people at the center of healthy aging.

To turn this awareness into action, the collaboration has launched a digital platform that provides Americans with immediate, practical resources. This includes an easy-to-take online hearing screening, tools and information to help start conversations with friends and family on hearing loss and its impact, and a comprehensive library of expert-led insights on cognitive vitality.

To try the online hearing test or dive into the latest knowledge and stories on hearing health, visit Listentothis.com .

For more information about the nationwide US study, download the tailored PR-kit highlighting the results, the full report on the survey and a Q&A with Dr. Sigurd Brandt here .

Key Survey Findings:

78% of US adults think about longevity at least weekly, with 52% considering it a part of daily life.

While 88% consider exercise and 82% consider diet and sleep as part of a long and healthy life, only 1% rank hearing health among their top five priorities.

18% of Americans have never had a hearing test, despite 60% believing it is easy to get one.

Awareness of the link to cognitive health is the greatest motivator; 35% of those who never had a test would seek one after learning about the link to dementia.

Media Contact:

Magnus Stig Christensen

Phone: +45 29 43 20 50

Mail: [email protected]

About LISTEN TO THIS

LISTEN TO THIS is a partnership-driven global movement to promote hearing-health awareness, developed in collaboration with leading scientists, clinicians, and public-health experts. The platform brings together research, lived experience, access to an online hearing test and practical guidance to help people understand the role hearing plays in how we think, connect, and age.

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