New Research Cites Medical Alerts, Medication Management and Remote Patient Monitoring as Key to Chronic Care Management and Aging in Place

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the more than 117 million older adults managing one or more chronic health conditions, new research from Berg Insight reveals the need in the marketplace for medical alert systems (PERS), medication management and remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology solutions.

The report cites two market forces driving the need for long-term chronic care management: the aging population (combined with the desire to live independently for as long as possible) and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Both the MobileHelp Smart and MobileHelp Touch were designed to give consumers the ability to achieve better health management through health-focused applications, features and benefits.

According to the new Berg Insight report, "the market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3 percent during the next six years to reach 49.4 million connected care users by 2024. Berg Insight expects that RPM will remain the largest segment of the connected care market with a forecasted 47.4 million users in 2024. The number of connected medication management users and medical alert system users will at the same time reach 3.2 million and 4.3 million respectively."

"With more than 90 percent of our customer base managing a chronic condition, we know that the crucial elements to long-term independence combine both reactive and proactive elements," said Rob Flippo, CEO and co-founder of MobileHelp. "To that end, we have created solutions for people that weave best-in-class emergency response technology with features that address the health issues that can cause things like falls: medication management and vital sign tracking."

In fact, based on its recent analysis of the North American aging-in-place solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognized MobileHelp with the 2019 North American Product Leadership Award for offering older adults unprecedented independence by combining advanced PERS and health monitoring solutions in two of its product lines: the MobileHelp Smart and MobileHelp Touch.

"The company's industry-leading solutions integrate with nationwide wireless voice, data, and GPS technology, providing real-time monitoring and location tracking to expedite personal emergency assistance for seniors, chronic disease patients and active adults," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director, Digital Health at Frost & Sullivan.

The MobileHelp Smart wearable combines sophisticated medical alert technology within a smartwatch form factor for optimal health, safety, and wellness management in a streamlined, easy-to-use wearable.

The MobileHelp Touch is the first emergency response system that leverages the benefits of a tablet as a platform, providing customers with access to help, health management tools, photo sharing, messaging and games.

Both the MobileHelp Smart and MobileHelp Touch were designed to give consumers the ability to achieve better health management through health-focused applications, features and benefits.

"The future of long-term independence will rely on connected care solutions that blend both health and safety features," said Mr. Flippo. "We look forward to bringing more products to market which allow our customers to not only get help if they need it, but better manage their health and wellness as they age in the place of their choosing."

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) in Florida, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. The company's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.mobilehelpnow.com/

