New Research Confirms: Major North American Auto Shows Drive Consumer Behavior and New Vehicle Sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era dominated by digital and social media marketing, new research released today by Clarify Group shows that the in-person, immersive experience of attending an Auto Show in the United States and Canada continues to play a critical role in the new-vehicle purchase journey for consumers — and has a measurable impact on consumer buying decisions.

Clarify Group Inc., a leading automotive research and insights firm, conducts research on behalf of the three largest Auto Shows in North America: the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Canadian International AutoShow (Toronto) and the New York International Auto Show. As the new Auto Show season approaches — with Los Angeles opening Nov. 21, Toronto on Feb. 13, 2026, and New York on April 3, 2026 — Clarify is releasing highlights from the most recent studies conducted across the three shows, representing the voices of nearly 9,000 visitors.

These findings offer important insights for vehicle manufacturers, marketers and retailers about consumer intent and behavior. The research underscores the importance of Auto Show participation for OEMs and the risks created for any brands that choose not to participate.

Key Findings (across all three shows unless otherwise stated)

40% of Auto Show visitors intend to buy or lease a new vehicle within the next 12 months

of Auto Show visitors intend to buy or lease a new vehicle within the next 12 months Auto Show visitors are 2.9 times more likely than the average consumer to purchase or lease a new vehicle within the next year

than the average consumer to purchase or lease a new vehicle within the next year 68% of Auto Show visitors are in the market to buy within 24 months

of Auto Show visitors are in the market to buy within 24 months Gen Z visitors are the most enthusiastic promoters among all age groups—they are 1.5 times more likely than average to recommend the Auto Show to friends and family, challenging the perception that Gen Z consumers prefer only digital engagement with brands

Key Reasons for Attending

80% attend to see new models and brands*

attend to see new models and brands* 37% attend to help decide on a new-vehicle purchase or lease

attend to help decide on a new-vehicle purchase or lease 21% attend to learn more about electric vehicles*

Overall, 84% of visitors said the shows were helpful in making their next new-vehicle decision.*

Impact on Consumer Behavior

After attending the Auto Show, visitors who intend to acquire a new vehicle within the next 12 months engaged in behaviors that OEMs and Dealers care about including:*

58% went online to learn more about a model

went online to learn more about a model 55% visited a dealership to inquire about a vehicle

visited a dealership to inquire about a vehicle 39% arranged a test drive

arranged a test drive 28% purchased or placed an order for a new vehicle

When visitors were asked what impact, if any, the absence of specific brands at the Auto Show had on their future plans:**

23% said they were likely to consider a different brand after attending

said they were likely to consider a different brand after attending 20% said they were less likely to consider a brand that was absent from the show

* New York and Toronto auto shows

** New York and Los Angeles auto shows

Industry Perspectives

"We have partnered with Clarify for the last three years. We consider this consumer research mission-critical for understanding our visitors and ensuring the best return on investment for our exhibitors each year," said Jason Campbell, general manager of the Canadian International AutoShow.

"We believe in the adage: if you can't measure it, you can't manage it. This research clearly illustrates the value of Auto Shows — for brands, dealers and consumers alike," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. "Fully half of in-market visitors add at least one new brand to their consideration list as a result of attending—but only those brands who make the commitment to be at the show benefit from this incremental consideration".

"Auto shows continue to play a vital role in the car-buying journey," said Terri Toennies, president of the Los Angeles Auto Show. "The visitor survey data confirms that we help consumers make more confident, informed purchase decisions".

"These results challenge the outdated notion that consumers have lost interest in in-person automotive experiences", said Darren Slind, co-founder and president of Clarify. "The evidence is clear and consistent across the three largest auto shows in North America that they remain a vital part of the path-to-purchase journey for consumers and offer a high-impact platform for manufacturers to grow brand engagement and consideration".

About the Research

The findings are based on the feedback of nearly 9,000 Auto Show visitors across three Clarify-managed studies:

Los Angeles Auto Show Visitor Survey 2024

New York International Auto Show Visitor Experience Survey 2025

Canadian International AutoShow Visitor Experience Survey 2025

About Clarify Group

Clarify Group Inc. is an automotive advisory firm based in the Greater Toronto Area. Clarify Group America LLC is based in Lake Orion, Michigan and Clarify Insights Ltd. is based in London, UK. The Clarify team combines decades of global automotive management experience with expertise in customer-experience research, data analysis, strategic planning and performance improvement.

Clarify supports clients across the automotive ecosystem — including OEMs, dealer groups, auto shows, industry associations and retail technology providers — in making data-driven decisions.

