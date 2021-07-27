New Research Confirms Velositol® as a Powerful Sports Nutrition Ingredient

HARRISON, N.Y., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") today announced new research published in the Journal of Exercise and Nutrition that demonstrates benefits of Velositol® (an amylopectin-chromium complex) when combined with 15 grams of protein for those engaged in resistance training.

Prior research has shown that supplementation with Velositol combined with a 6-gram dose of whey protein increased rates of muscle protein synthesis compared to whey protein alone. The purpose of this study was to examine if chronic supplementation with Velositol plus a higher dose of protein could impact resistance training adaptations, recovery, and biomarkers of safety.

The double-blind, active-controlled study used 35 recreationally active men that were randomized to one of three groups: 2 grams of Velositol + 15 grams of whey protein isolate, 15 grams of whey protein isolate alone, and 30 grams of whey protein isolate alone. Subjects consumed their respective supplement immediately following resistance exercise on days when training occurred and at the same time of day on non-training days. At 0, 4, and 8 weeks of training, body composition, whole-body protein balance, upper body and lower body performance, and visual analog scale scores for recovery, sleep quality, energy, willingness to train, and muscle soreness were assessed.

Danielle Greenberg, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Nutrition21, explained, "Velositol increases the effects of protein on muscle protein synthesis (MPS) by enhancing the mTOR signaling pathway, which is reliant on amino acids and insulin activity. When used with a resistance exercise program, Velositol's novel complex enhances the effects of protein, increasing strength, endurance, and power, while supporting healthy and sustained muscle function."

The study concluded that the addition of Velositol to a 15-gram dose of whey protein increased total squat reps, vertical jump power, and vertical jump height to a greater extent than when 15 and 30 grams of whey protein were consumed alone.

About Velositol®

Velositol® is a patented complex of amylopectin and chromium that is designed to work as protein's perfect partner. Velositol, when used with whey protein, plant protein or branched chain amino acids significantly amplifies their impact on muscle protein synthesis (MPS). Velositol has been clinically shown to improve strength and enhance jumping power, increase muscle endurance, and double squat reps to failure.[1]

About Nutrition21, LLC

Nutrition21 is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages. With decades of experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development process that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within, among others.

