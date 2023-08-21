New Research Demonstrates Application of Enzymit's Deep Learning Technology for Novel Biocatalysis Design

News provided by

Enzymit

21 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

Study Reveals Potential for New AI-Based Tools to Transform Enzyme Design, Catalyzing Cell-Free Bioproduction Across Multiple Industries

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymit, a specialty biochemical company developing cell-free enzymatic manufacturing technology, today announced the publication of a new study published on bioRxiv demonstrating the efficacy of its deep learning-based technology for novel enzyme design.

"The inherent instability of artificial enzymes, combined with production challenges and the limited range of reactions they can facilitate, has restricted their use in real-world applications, while the creation of novel enzymes has proved challenging due to the complex nature of such proteins," said Gideon Lapidoth, PhD, CEO of Enzymit. "This research highlights the role of AI in overcoming the fundamental challenges developing commercially viable enzymes."

The study, Context-Dependent Design of Induced-fit Enzymes using Deep Learning Generates Well Expressed, Thermally Stable and Active Enzymes, proposes an alternative approach to novel enzyme design, by modifying existing enzymes to work with new molecules under a variety of different conditions. This was achieved through the development of two new proprietary AI-based tools, CoSaNN (Conformation Sampling using Neural Network) and SolvIT.

CoSaNN leverages advanced deep learning capabilities to generate new enzyme conformations based on the relationships between an enzyme's genetic sequence and its three-dimensional structure. This ability to redesign the shape of enzymes enabled new chemical reactions unattainable with current design tools. SolvIT, a graph neural network tool, served as a predictive model for protein solubility in the bacterium E. coli and provided an additional layer of optimization for producing highly expressed enzymes.

Combined, the tools enabled the creation of new enzymes with significantly higher thermal stability and exhibiting superior expression levels compared to alternative methods. 54% of the enzyme designs were successfully expressed in E. coli, of which 30% exhibited higher thermal stability than the template enzyme.

"This research demonstrates the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in novel enzyme sequence design, through its ability to capture complex interactions within a protein and to maintain its inherent mechanisms, even when heavily modified," said Prof. Joseph Jacobson, board member and scientific advisor for Enzymit. "Harnessing the power of AI enables us to create vastly more stable enzymes in significantly greater volumes, and at significantly reduced costs for use in a wide range of commercial applications."

About Enzymit
Enzymit is building a cell-free production platform that will make bioproduction faster, simpler, cost-effective, and sustainable. The company leverages complex computational design and deep learning algorithms to create novel enzymes for use in real-world settings. These highly stable and robust enzymes can withstand higher temperatures and work for longer than ever before to enable production of novel molecules in a more efficient and environmentally friendly manner. Enzymit was founded in 2020 by experts in computational protein design, bioengineering, and molecular biology. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
For more information, please visit: https://enzymit.com/
Follow Enzymit on LinkedIn and Twitter

Media Contact
FINN Partners for Enzymit
Danny Sudwarts
[email protected] 
(+1) 469-297-2515

SOURCE Enzymit

Also from this source

SynBio Startup Enzymit Announces Breakthrough in Cell-Free Hyaluronic Acid Production

Enzymit Partners with Aleph Farms to Reduce Production Costs and Shorten Time-to-Market for Cultivated Meat

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.