New Research Demonstrates Claims that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had no cases of COVID-19 are not credible

SEATTLE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRASTIC Investigator Gilles Demaneuf and Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven C. Quay, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS), have published new research that addresses the question of whether the claim that there were no COVID cases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is legitimate. Given that it has been reported there were about 590 staff members working at the WIV at that time and the documented prevalence of COVID in Wuhan during the first half of 2020 of 4.4%, it is statistically impossible that there were no cases. The research can be read here.

"The purpose of our analysis was to try to reconcile the reports from the U.S. State Department of early COVID cases in the fall of 2019 at the Wuhan Institute of Virology with the pronouncements by the WIV that they had no cases whatsoever," stated Dr. Quay. "We determined that with 4.4% of the general population of Wuhan testing positive at about the same time, the probability that nobody would have tested positive at the WIV is extremely small, unless so few people were tested there that the testing exercise itself was largely flawed and irrelevant. An island of uninfected people at the WIV could not have existed in Wuhan at that time."

"This study cannot address directly the timing of early cases," continued Mr. Demaneuf. "But whether infected from the laboratory or from the community, you can be sure that a properly designed testing of staff and students would have returned many positive cases."

About Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Steven Quay has 360+ published contributions to medicine and has been cited over 10,000 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. He is the author of the best-selling book on surviving the pandemic, Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus, available here. He is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for treating breast cancer and COVID-19.

He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 220,000 times. For more information, visit www.DrQuay.com

About Gilles Demaneuf

Gilles Demaneuf (MScEng, Applied Maths) is a data scientist and analyst within DRASTIC, a multi-disciplinary community of scientists, data specialists, and biologists who have been working on the possible origins of SARS-CoV-2 since early 2020. For more information, visit Gilles Demaneuf

