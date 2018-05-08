New Research Demonstrates Online ECG Monitoring is More Effective than Offline Holter and Patch Methods to Detect Paroxysmal Arrhythmia

"Paroxysmal atrial fibrillation is an arrhythmia that is often difficult to detect because of its episodic nature but presents real health risks to patients," said Marek Dzuibinski, PhD, lead author and inventor of the PocketECG mobile arrhythmia monitoring solution. "This large-scale study demonstrated that the ability to shorten or extend monitoring duration based on the ongoing results transmitted by online ECG monitoring can improve diagnostic yield over fixed offline methods."

The study analyzed 16,595 cardiac telemetry reports developed by Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2016 using the PocketECG online monitoring system, a leading arrhythmia monitoring system that transmits full disclosure ECG signal for up to 30 days. Continuous and fully labeled recordings, lasting between 1 and 30 days (mean duration: 18.1 ± 9.9 days), were captured with PocketECG and used to determine the monitoring duration required to detect the first AF episode for various AF burdens (AFBs). The study then evaluated the impact of monitoring duration on diagnostic yield (DY) in patients with PAF (for AFB ≤ 1% and AFB ≤ 10%) and analyzed the difference in DY between the online method (up to 30 days) and simulated offline methods (24 and 48 hours Holter and multiday patch).

Study Results

For AF burden ≤ 1 %, online monitoring with PocketECG showed:

- DY 6 times higher than the first 24h of Holter monitoring

- DY 3.5 times higher than the first 48h of Holter monitoring

- DY higher by 36 % than the first 11 days with the offline patch

- DY higher by 14 % than the first 18 days with the offline patch

For AF burden ≤ 10 %, the online method showed:

- DY 4 times higher than the first 24h of Holter monitoring

- DY 2.5 times higher than the first 48h of Holter monitoring

- DY higher by 25 % than the first 11 days with the offline patch

- DY higher by 10 % than the first 18 days with the offline patch

Paroxysmal AF is a form of arrhythmia that is often difficult to diagnosis because of its intermittent nature. It can lead to heart-related complications including blood clots, stroke, and heart failure. Left untreated, AF more broadly can double the risk of heart-related death and increase the risk of stroke by as much as five times.

About PocketECG

PocketECG is the complete arrhythmia monitoring solution making precise arrhythmia diagnosis possible – complete data, analysis and reporting. Roughly the size of a smart-phone, the remote arrhythmia monitoring device captures and transmits the full-disclosure ECG signal for up to 30 days – providing the onset and offset of every arrhythmia and classifying morphology for every beat. Patient symptoms are recorded on the touch screen of the device and physical activity captured to distinguish between heart rate changes caused by physical activity and those caused by arrhythmia. PocketECG detects complex ventricular and supraventricular arrhythmia including VT, SVT, Bigeminies and Trigeminies and diagnoses Atrial Fibrillation with single beat accuracy. Results are statistically summarized in full-color holter-style reports delivered straight to the clinicial through our secure online portal. For more information, visit www.pocketecg.com.

About Medicalgorithmics S.A.

Medicalgorithmics S.A. (WSE: MDG) is a leader in cardiac monitoring and diagnostic solutions. Its PocketECG system is used worldwide for remote monitoring of cardiac disorders, arrhythmia diagnosis, and heart-rate monitoring around the world. Other products in development include a device for cardiac rehabilitation now under FDA review, software for optimizing repetitive tasks in hospitals, and algorithms for remote interpretation of multi-lead electrocardiography (ECG) signals. Medicalgorithmics also provides services in the field of information technology, biotechnology and scientific research. Based in Warsaw, Poland, Medicalgorithmics operates in the United States through MEDICALGORITHMICS US HOLDING CORPORATION and its US subsidiary and service provider Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring. To learn more, visit www.medicalgorithmics.com.

About Medi-Lynx

Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring LLC, is the US service provider and subsidiary of Medicalgorithmics S.A., delivering best-in-class cardiac diagnostic solutions and service to enable the best possible care for patients. The Company's team of highly-trained technicians and customer care specialists work seamlessly to provide round-the-clock monitoring, reporting, training and support for cardiology practices and their patients. To learn more, visit www.medi-lynx.com.

