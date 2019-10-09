New Research Examines Key Players Involved in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein (RSV G or G) Targeted Therapeutics Markets and Key Projects

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein - Pipeline Review, H2 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein - Pipeline Review, H2 2019, outlays comprehensive information on the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein (RSV G or G) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.



Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein (RSV G or G) - Respiratory syncytial virus G protein is a protein produced by respiratory syncytial virus. It attaches the virion to the host cell membrane by interacting with heparan sulfate. It interacts with host CX3CR1, the receptor for the CX3C chemokine fractalkine, to modulate the immune response and facilitate infection. Secreted glycoprotein G helps RSV escape antibody-dependent restriction of replication by acting as an antigen decoy and by modulating the activity of leukocytes bearing Fc gamma receptors. The molecules developed by companies in Phase II, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 5 and 1 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Infectious Disease which include indications Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections.



Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein (RSV G or G) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Driven by data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.



Scope of the report:



The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein



The report reviews Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein (RSV G or G) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein (RSV G or G) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report assesses Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein (RSV G or G) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

The report reviews latest news and deals related to Respiratory Syncytial Virus Attachment Glycoprotein (RSV G or G) targeted therapeutics

Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca Plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Visterra Inc

