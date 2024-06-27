NEW RESEARCH FINDS LOW RATES OF MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT FOR ECZEMA PATIENTS DESPITE CLEAR CORRELATION

National Eczema Association publishes a new paper on eczema and mental health in Skin Health and Disease.

NOVATO, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eczema Association (NEA) today announced the second publication from its real-world research on eczema and its impacts on mental health. The results were published in Skin Health and Disease in June 2024. The first paper from this research, which examined eczema patients' perceptions of how mental health relates to eczema symptoms, was published in Dermatitis in March 2024.

Over 31 million Americans live with atopic dermatitis (eczema), a chronic skin disease without a known cause or cure that is associated with significant and multifaceted burden. Research has already shown that eczema is strongly associated with symptoms of psychological distress, including anxiety, depression and social isolation. However, until now there has not been an understanding of what type of mental health support eczema patients receive or don't receive from their primary eczema provider.

"This is the first study to explore this important topic for the eczema patient community," said Jessica Johnson, lead author of the study and director of community engagement and research at NEA.

As part of the study, adult eczema patients (18 years or older) as well as the primary caregivers of younger eczema patients (children and teens ages 8 to 17 years) completed a survey about mental health and eczema's relationship to mental health. The survey included questions about eczema symptoms, mental health symptoms, perceptions of the connection between eczema and mental health and experiences accessing mental health services.

Mental health services in the survey were defined as, but not limited to: counseling with a mental health provider; cognitive behavioral therapy; social support groups; alternative mental health therapy (such as music or art therapy); and/or mental health medications.

Important findings from the study include:

42% of patients with AD and caregivers of children/teens with eczema never spoke about mental health with primary eczema care providers





50% of patients were never asked about mental health by their primary eczema care provider during any visits





64% of adult patients and caregivers of young patients with eczema were not referred to mental health resources





The patients more likely to be referred to mental health services included children, men, those with limited education and people seeing non-specialists





If patients were referred to mental health resources, the most common referrals were to counseling services (23% of referrals), alternative mental health therapy (15%), cognitive behavioral therapy (13%) and peer/social support groups (12%)





Among those who received a referral for mental healthcare, 57% utilized the recommended services





The patients more likely to have never spoken with their primary eczema care providers about mental health included women, people of low income and people seeing specialists (such as dermatologists or allergists) for their primary eczema care





Young adults 18–34 years old frequently reported not being asked about their mental health but wanted to be

This survey showed that a significant portion of patients are not being asked about or did not speak to their eczema care provider about mental health. Furthermore, most eczema patients are not receiving referrals for mental health support.

"We know about the emotional and psychological toll that eczema can take on patients of all ages," added Wendy Smith Begolka, study senior author and chief strategy officer at NEA. "Ideally, patients and healthcare providers would feel comfortable discussing mental health during their visits. Our study highlights the opportunity to help this discussion occur more consistently."

More research is needed to identify the most effective mental health interventions for eczema patients, as well as current barriers to referring patients to mental healthcare. Future studies may also help us better understand the role of patient advocacy organizations, like NEA, in helping to mitigate the overall mental health burden of eczema.

Additional findings and insights from this study are expected to be published in the coming months.

For more information about this study and other research conducted by NEA, visit NationalEczema.org/surveys.

About the National Eczema Association

Founded in 1988, the National Eczema Association (NEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest patient advocacy organization serving the over 31 million Americans who live with eczema and those who care for them. NEA provides programs and resources to elevate the diverse lived experience of eczema, and help patients and caregivers understand their disease, actively engage in their care, find strength in one another – and improve their lives. Additionally, NEA advances critical eczema research and partners with key stakeholders to ensure the patient voice is represented and valued in education, care and treatment decision-making. The eczema community is at an exciting juncture, with increased recognition of the seriousness and burden of eczema and a surge in scientific interest and development of new treatments. Bolstered by NEA's strategic plan, Blueprint 2025, we are driving toward the ultimate vision: a world without eczema. Learn more at NationalEczema.org.

