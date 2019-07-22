New Research Finds State And Local Governments Continue To Face Workforce Recruitment And Retention Challenges, Explore Flexible Work Practices And Use Of The Gig Economy

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research finds that state and local governments continue to face challenges filling a wide array of positions. Policing, engineering, maintenance work/labor, skilled trades, dispatch, and information technology/network top the list of positions hardest to fill. The results also indicate that top workforce issues for state and local governments are competitive compensation packages (87 percent), recruitment and retention of qualified workers (87 percent), employee morale (86 percent), employee engagement (84 percent) and leadership development (74 percent).

These findings are contained in a new research report from the Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE), State and Local Government Workforce: 2019 Survey, available here. SLGE will hold a webinar on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM ET to review the findings and respond to questions. Register at no charge here.

The gig economy is a particular focus of this new survey, with 20 percent of jurisdictions indicating that they are filling more than one percent of their total workforce needs via the gig economy.

The report also finds that benefits continue to a be a strength for state and local governments, with 88 percent indicating their benefits are competitive with the labor market. At the same time, some jurisdictions are modifying benefits.

Since 2009, the Center for State and Local Government Excellence has partnered with the International Public Management Association for Human Resources (IPMA-HR) and the National Association of State Personnel Executives (NASPE) to conduct an annual study on state and local workforce issues.

