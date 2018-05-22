New Research Finds State And Local Governments Face Growing Workforce Recruitment And Morale Challenges, Turning To "Gig Economy" Workers

These findings are contained in a new research report from the Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE), State and Local Government Workforce: 2018 Data and 10 Year Trends, available here. The research is authored by Gerald Young, SLGE senior research associate.

Since 2009, SLGE has partnered with the International Public Management Association for Human Resources (IPMA-HR) and the National Association of State Personnel Executives (NASPE) to conduct a study on state and local workforce issues.

SLGE will hold a webinar on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 1 PM ET to review the findings and respond to questions. Register at no charge here.

"The 2018 workforce trends survey results show that recruitment and retention of qualified employees are the top challenges facing state and local governments," said Neil Reichenberg, IPMA-HR executive director. "To compete in an increasingly tight labor market, state and local governments will need to implement flexible workplace policies to hire and retain the top talent that they need," he said.

Leslie Scott, NASPE executive director said, "The ability to offer competitive compensation is an increasing challenge for the public sector, so implementing creative strategies such as promoting the diversity of opportunities of government work and the opportunity to make a difference will be key."

This research was conducted as an online survey by SLGE, and the results are based upon responses of 337 public human resource professionals who are members of IPMA-HR and/or NASPE.

The Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE) helps local and state governments become knowledgeable and competitive employers so they can attract and retain a talented and committed workforce. Access SLGE publications and sign up for its newsletter at slge.org. Follow on Twitter at @4govtexcellence.

