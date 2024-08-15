New Research from Ballotpedia on K-12 Classroom Cellphone Use Legislation

Aug 15, 2024, 09:17 ET

Eight states have enacted laws or policies on cellphone use

MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting with pagers in the 1980s, schools have addressed student use of electronic devices in various ways. The rise of cellphones and smartphones has recently prompted many school districts across the U.S. to establish policies delimiting when and where these devices can be used on campus.

Ballotpedia has researched and compiled information tracking this state-level legislation into a new page.

Highlights from Ballotpedia's Research: 

  • As of Aug. 8, 2024, eight states have enacted laws or policies on K-12 classroom or school cellphone use.
  • Four states—Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, and South Carolina—used the legislative process to ban cellphones in classrooms. All four states are Republican trifectas.
  • Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) issued an executive order banning cellphones in classrooms. Virginia has a divided government.
  • Ohio, a Republican trifecta, enacted a law limiting cellphone use in classrooms.
  • The Alabama Department of Education adopted a policy encouraging districts to limit classroom cellphone use. Alabama has a Republican trifecta.
  • Minnesota, a Democratic trifecta, enacted a law requiring school districts to implement cellphone policies.

Click here to view the entire page and explore all state-level school cellphone policies.

About Ballotpedia 

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 500,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

