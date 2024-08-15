New Research from Ballotpedia on K-12 Classroom Cellphone Use Legislation

Eight states have enacted laws or policies on cellphone use

MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting with pagers in the 1980s, schools have addressed student use of electronic devices in various ways. The rise of cellphones and smartphones has recently prompted many school districts across the U.S. to establish policies delimiting when and where these devices can be used on campus.

Ballotpedia has researched and compiled information tracking this state-level legislation into a new page .

Highlights from Ballotpedia's Research:

As of Aug. 8, 2024 , eight states have enacted laws or policies on K-12 classroom or school cellphone use.

, eight states have enacted laws or policies on K-12 classroom or school cellphone use. Four states—Florida, Indiana , Louisiana , and South Carolina—used the legislative process to ban cellphones in classrooms. All four states are Republican trifectas.

, , and South Carolina—used the legislative process to ban cellphones in classrooms. All four states are Republican trifectas. Virginia Gov . Glenn Youngkin (R) issued an executive order banning cellphones in classrooms. Virginia has a divided government.

. (R) issued an executive order banning cellphones in classrooms. Virginia has a divided government. Ohio , a Republican trifecta, enacted a law limiting cellphone use in classrooms.

, a Republican trifecta, enacted a law limiting cellphone use in classrooms. The Alabama Department of Education adopted a policy encouraging districts to limit classroom cellphone use. Alabama has a Republican trifecta.

has a Republican trifecta. Minnesota , a Democratic trifecta, enacted a law requiring school districts to implement cellphone policies.

