New Research from Caris Life Sciences Finds Immunotherapy Resistance in Leiomyosarcoma

IRVING, Texas, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, to present findings that provide a deeper understanding of how immunotherapies (IO) affect leiomyosarcoma (LMS), a rare cancer that affects smooth muscle tissue, through the use of whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing. These results will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 4, and show that traditional predictive biomarkers of response to immunotherapies (IO) are unlikely to be useful in LMS and suggest future trials should focus on combination therapies instead.

The presentation, "Large Scale Multiomic Analysis Suggests Mechanisms of Resistance to Immunotherapy in Leiomyosarcoma," will be presented at the Emerging Trends in Sarcoma Precision Medicine Clinical Science Symposium by researchers from Columbia University Medical Center. The study was led by Dr. Roman Groisberg of Rutgers Cancer Institute, a member of Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance, and examined 1,115 LMS specimens, a mix of uterine and soft tissue site samples to explore mechanisms of IO resistance. Historically, LMS has been reported to have immunohistochemical (IHC) and gene expression signatures that suggest an immune-responsive tumor microenvironment. Despite this, immune checkpoint inhibitors have demonstrated minimal activity in LMS.

The study found only a small proportion of LMS specimens were identified as high tumor mutational burden (TMB-H) or high microsatellite instability (MSI-H). TMB-H was observed in 3.8% of LMS specimens, deficient mismatch repair/MSI-H was rarely detected (1.5%), whereas 8.2% (n = 88) were positive for PD-L1 expression. This suggests that the neoantigen burden in LMS may not be sufficient to promote a robust anti-tumor response, even in the presence of PD-L1 positive tumor cells. Additionally, LMS has an immune microenvironment characterized by a high fibroblast and low T cell abundance associated with melanoma. The use of combination therapies may reverse T-cell exclusion/desmoplastic phenotype.

"This study helps us understand why immune checkpoint inhibitors have demonstrated minimal activity in LMS in the past," said Roman Groisberg, M.D., Medical Oncologist at Rutgers Cancer Institute. "With these findings, future therapies for LMS can become more personalized for patients and ultimately improve care."

"For many rare cancers, the treatment path can be unclear, and these findings reinforce the impact whole exome and transcriptome sequencing and collaboration across renowned institutions have on finding effective treatment approaches," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "Measuring all of the genes and all of the transcripts can increase our understanding of specific cancer subtypes and provide clarity as to why certain therapies may not generate the response expected. This technology continues to improve approaches to treating all types of cancers – from the most common to the rarest."

