New Research from CMI Media Group Spotlights How Healthcare Brands Can Support Needs of Patients with Obesity

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic media healthcare agency CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), has released a report offering new insights into how healthcare brands can support patients with obesity from its extensive consumer-focused Media Vitals™ research.

"Media Vitals 2025 Focus on Obesity" centers on the evolving way that people manage their healthcare needs today, including interactions with healthcare professionals, searching for treatment options online, and ways they consume media. It is overlayed with insights from CMI Media Group's experts providing counsel on how to best support consumer needs, from the perspective of omnichannel marketing. The findings offer valuable insights to healthcare marketers looking to engage with patients.

Key findings include:

Patients with obesity are listening to their doctors – but also relying on their own research.

Omnichannel continues to be a smart approach as patients engage with a wide range of media.

Patients are slowly leaning into AI and are open to innovation in medicine.

In addition, a report focusing on CMI Media Group's global healthcare provider-focused Media Vitals research will be launching next month. Media Vitals has been providing detailed guidance on pharma marketing efforts since 2013 and has become the premiere research tool for the industry's leading healthcare marketers.

To request a free copy of the report, healthcare clients can visit this link. CMI Media Group also offers qualified industry professionals a free subscription to its daily briefing The Scoop and other thought leadership by signing up at this link.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers

