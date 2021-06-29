New Research from DarioHealth Expands Evidence that Personalized Interventions Impact Health Behaviors and Improve User Engagement

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, presented new clinical research today at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 81st Scientific Sessions, the premier diabetes conference for cutting-edge research and advances in diabetes care.

Dario's latest research examines the impacts of the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven personalization engine on user engagement and clinical outcomes for close to 10,000 members. Dario users were given access to a new product experience designed to drive better health habits and behaviors. Dario's AI engine delivered highly personalized interventions to drive user engagement based on app activity and utilization data. The results suggest that personalized interventions help users better understand the relationship between their behaviors and their health indicators, driving sustainable engagement and better clinical outcomes. After the new digital experience was introduced, both engagement and clinical outcomes improved. The research yielded the following outcomes on 9,794 users given access to the new product experience:

User engagement increased by 56% compared to the engagement baseline of all users before the new digital experience, results remained stable for at least six months. Average ratios of high-blood glucose readings (180-400 mg/dL) were reduced by 12% over six months.

"Consistent self-management of health conditions is one of the most crucial healthy behaviors we can help our members develop, and also one of the most difficult. Customizing the experience of health management with real-time data and feedback to offer tangible, actionable insights drives better engagement which leads to positive behavior change and improved clinical outcomes," said Yifat Hershcovitz, Scientific and Clinical Director of DarioHealth and lead author of the study.

"This study offers yet more data supporting our personalized approach as a means to drive sustainable behavior change for improved clinical outcomes," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of DarioHealth and co-author of the study.

Dario presented a second study at the ADA Scientific Sessions on the impact of Dario's hyper-personalization platform on diabetes self-management, evaluating clinical outcomes for 11,101 high-risk Type 2 diabetic members after 12 months of engagement. The results were:

Average ratio of target in-range readings increased significantly from 28.4% to 54.8%.

Average number of days between blood glucose readings (Recency) for Dario members was 3.3 days

