New research from Google Workspace and The Harris Poll shows rising leaders are embracing AI to drive impact at work

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Google Workspace—the productivity platform that includes AI-powered tools like Gmail, Docs, Drive, and more and is relied on by more than 3 billion users—shared new research that showcases the widespread adoption and value of generative AI (gen AI) across rising leaders at work. Conducted by The Harris Poll and commissioned by Google Workspace, the study is based on a survey of over 1,000 U.S.-based knowledge workers ages 22-39 years old who currently have or aspire to hold a leadership position at work ('young leaders').

82% of individuals surveyed are already leveraging AI tools in their work and almost all (98%) of those surveyed anticipate that AI will have an impact on their industry or workplace within the next 5 years. What's more, 93% of young leaders who identify as Gen Z and 79% who identify as millennials use 2 or more tools on a weekly basis. And they're excited to talk about how they're using them: Over 50% of the AI users surveyed regularly share their experiences and insights with colleagues, with 75% of them having suggested gen AI tools to their peers.

AI gives young leaders the boost they need at work

In addition to the excitement around and anticipated impact of AI, the survey found that individuals are using AI to supercharge productivity and enhance communication to solve common challenges for the modern worker. For instance, 70% have used AI for tasks like drafting email responses, writing challenging emails from scratch, or helping to overcome language barriers. More key findings include:

Overcome task paralysis : 88% say they would use AI to start a task that feels overwhelming.

: 88% say they would use AI to start a task that feels overwhelming. Improve writing: 88% also agree that AI can help them strike the right tone in their writing.

88% also agree that AI can help them strike the right tone in their writing. More flexibility: 87% of respondents believe that AI can make them more comfortable composing lengthy emails on their phone, while 90% also believe they would feel more confident joining meetings on-the-go if they knew AI was taking meeting notes for them. This can be especially impactful when considering hybrid work, and the value of empowering people with tools to support more flexible collaboration from anywhere.

"Our research shows that emerging leaders are adopting AI to increase their impact at work," said Yulie Kwon Kim, VP of Product, Google Workspace. "Rising leaders are not simply using AI as a tool for efficiency, but as a catalyst to help grow their careers."

Leveraging AI to foster leadership skills and more

In addition to demonstrating a strong correlation between the use of gen AI and increased productivity, the data shows how AI can help scale business-critical soft skills, such as the ability to collaborate with others, communicate effectively, lead a team, and more. It not only helps individuals get work done faster and more efficiently, but also changes how they work in meaningful ways. Key findings include:

Improve management capabilities : 86% believe that AI can help current leaders become better managers, while 79% are interested in using AI to become a better manager.

: 86% believe that AI can help current leaders become better managers, while 79% are interested in using AI to become a better manager. Enhance communication: 47% say AI can help enhance communication to improve problem solving and facilitate better relationships. With hybrid work, enabling strong communication is more important than ever. AI can help enhance cross-team communication, ensuring teams stay coordinated.

47% say AI can help enhance communication to improve problem solving and facilitate better relationships. With hybrid work, enabling strong communication is more important than ever. AI can help enhance cross-team communication, ensuring teams stay coordinated. Bigger impact: 50% recognize the current and potential impact of AI on automating routine tasks to free up their time to focus on more strategic work.

"The future of work is here—and it's AI-powered," Yulie Kwon Kim added. "Rising leaders are not only advocating for AI—they're deploying this technology in meaningful ways, from improving communication with colleagues to freeing up time for strategic work."

Survey methodology

This report is based on a survey of 1,005 knowledge workers ages 22-39 years old who are employed or self-employed full-time and currently hold or aspire to hold a leadership position. The survey respondents are based in the U.S.

About Google Workspace

Google Workspace is a suite of productivity apps, including Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Meet, Vids, and more, that are trusted by more than 3 billion users and over 10 million paying customers. Google Workspace helps people and teams do their best work across any device, from anywhere. AI has been used in Google Workspace for years to improve grammar, efficiency, security, and more with features like Smart Reply, Smart Compose, and malware and phishing protection in Gmail. Now, Gemini for Google Workspace brings AI into the entire suite.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

