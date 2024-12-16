New Research from Keeper Security Highlights Urgent Need for Improved Cybersecurity in Schools

Global study reveals critical gaps in protecting students online, and calls for action from both schools and families to address growing cyber threats

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , a leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today released its latest report, Cybersecurity in Schools: Safeguarding Students in the Digital Era. This global study highlights the growing cybersecurity challenges that threaten educational institutions, based on a survey of 6,000 parents and students across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, France, the UK, US and DACH regions.

The report highlights a concerning disconnect between parental trust and the actual cybersecurity practices happening in their children's schools. While many parents believe schools are protecting their children's sensitive information, only 14% of schools mandate security awareness training, and a mere 21% provide guidance on secure password management. This gap poses significant risks – widespread issues such as weak passwords and password reuse threaten student security. Alarmingly, 19% of respondents admitted to reusing the same passwords across both personal and school accounts, a practice that can lead to data breaches, identity theft and fraud.

Key Findings:

Parental Trust vs. Reality: While 74% of parents express confidence in their child's school's cybersecurity measures, only 21% report receiving any guidance on secure password management.

While 74% of parents express confidence in their child's school's cybersecurity measures, only 21% report receiving any guidance on secure password management. Password Mismanagement: Despite the critical importance of secure passwords, only 9% of schools offer access to password managers, leaving students and staff vulnerable to cyber threats.

Despite the critical importance of secure passwords, only 9% of schools offer access to password managers, leaving students and staff vulnerable to cyber threats. Lack of Cybersecurity Education: Only 14% of schools mandate security awareness training, and a mere 13% offer it as an option, leaving most students ill-equipped to handle online threats.

"Schools play a pivotal role in educating and protecting students, but there is still a significant shortfall in cybersecurity readiness that must be addressed," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder at Keeper Security. "As digital tools increasingly become embedded in education, schools must prioritize cybersecurity education and provide resources to enable students to protect themselves from evolving online threats."

The Consequences of Cybersecurity Incidents in Schools

The report also reveals the severe ramifications of cyber attacks on educational institutions. Although only 7% of respondents indicated their school had been hacked, the impacts were far-reaching, with 32% experiencing data theft and 27% facing compromised accounts. While less frequent, the financial repercussions affected both schools and individuals as well.

Parents' Role in Safeguarding Students

The study underscores the vital role families play in protecting their children's digital safety. Despite 51% of parents expressing concern about school cybersecurity, nearly one in five families (19%) report they continue to engage in risky behaviors, such as password reuse. Keeper Security encourages the adoption of cybersecurity best practices at home, including the use of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and the creation of secure, unique passwords for each account – preferably at least 16 characters long.

A Call for Unified Action

The report emphasizes the need for a unified cybersecurity approach between schools and families. By increasing cybersecurity education, raising awareness of online risks and adopting secure tools like password managers, schools and families can work together to safeguard students in today's digital world.

For more information, view the full report here .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com .

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR Technology for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security