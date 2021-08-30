New Research from nference and Mayo Clinic Suggests Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Prevent Hospitalization for COVID-19 Patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nference, the AI-driven health technology company, today announced publication of two studies providing important evidence that treatment of high-risk, mild to moderate COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibodies significantly reduces risk of hospitalization.

In the most recent study, published in EClinicalMedicine, authors from nference and Mayo Clinic examined 696 high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 treated at Mayo Clinic facilities with casirivimab-imdevimab, along with a control cohort of 696 patients without casirivimab-imdevimab treatment. Results indicated a significant reduction in all-cause hospitalization in patients who received treatment with casirivimab-imdevimab, compared to propensity-matched untreated control.

The second study, published in Journal of Clinical Investigation, applied the same methodology used in the casirivimab-imdevimab research to 2,335 patients treated at Mayo Clinic facilities with bamlanivimab, with similar results. In both studies, treatment led to statistically significant lower rates of hospitalization compared with usual care.

"While trials with small cohorts led to authorization of casirivimab-imdevimab treatment for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies, clinical data has been needed to prove its effectiveness," said AJ Venkatakrishnan, PhD, vice president of scientific research at nference and co-author of both studies. "These two papers are the latest evidence of how our platform and our scientists are able to provide the real-world evidence necessary to accelerate research and development of important drugs."

"Once again, this real-world study suggests that when patients who are at high risk due to a range of comorbidities contract a mild or moderate case of COVID-19, this combination of monoclonal injections gives them a chance of a nonhospitalized recovery. In other words, they recover safely at home," says Raymund Razonable, MD, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist and senior author of both studies.

In the process of conducting these studies, nference employed its leading-edge augmented intelligence software, which uses proprietary natural language learning processes to rapidly synthesize and process biomedical data, including lab tests, clinical notes and structured Electronic Health Records (EHRs), producing accurate results and insights faster than ever before possible.

EClinicalMedicine is a peer-reviewed clinical journal from The Lancet that publishes original research to help frontline health professionals navigate the complex and rapid health transitions facing societies worldwide.

Journal of Clinical Investigation is published by the ASCI, a nonprofit honor organization of physician-scientists established in 1908, and includes research in basic and clinical biomedical science that will advance the practice of medicine.

