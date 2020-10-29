New Research from Premium Joy Reveals the Average Price of Several Toy Categories

WALNUT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There isn't much available data around the average price of toys sold on the US market and almost nothing when it comes to the pricing per toy category. Due to the lack of data, Premium Joy has performed their own research to find the average toy price of 18 different categories. The research findings, which are based on product data from Amazon marketplace, revealed that the average price of almost all toy types falls in the range between $10-25 and the ultimate average toy price is $14.

Average Price of Various Toy Categories

Toy furniture and ride-on toys are bulky and unsurprisingly more expensive than all other kinds of toys, with an average price of over $56. Building toys such as Legos are also pricey as they cost an average of around $25, which is $4 more expensive than the next cheaper toy. The building toys are relatively expensive because of the high number of pieces in many building sets sold on the market (that may reach hundreds or even thousands) which drives up the price.

The majority of toy categories (15 out of 18) have an average price of $10-21 including many popular children toys such as dolls, play vehicles, jigsaw puzzles and board games. The five cheapest toys cost on average $13 or less and they include craft kits, novelty toys, action figures, stuffed animals and baby toys. What those cheap types of toys have in common is that they're usually small in size and/or made from inexpensive fabric material.

"Most types of children toys available on the US market are not really expensive as you would probably pay on average around $25 maximum for a good quality toy," says Hassan Alnassir, founder and owner of Premium Joy. "The way we tried to ensure the average prices are actually for high quality toys was by researching only data of products sold by Amazon themselves with at least 10 customer reviews and 4+ star rating."

Premium Joy is a toy company that offers the highest quality of educational foam toys for children including blocks and puzzles. They make some of the most colorful and beautiful floor puzzles available on the US market today.

To read the full details of the research and learn more about the average toy prices, click here. To review the raw research data or to schedule an interview with Hassan Alnassir, you can directly contact him through the email [email protected].

