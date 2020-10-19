New Research from Reproductive Medicine Associates Demonstrates Commitment to Science, Success, and Support of Hopeful Infertility Patients Trying to Conceive Safely

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (RMA New Jersey), world-renowned leaders in the field of infertility treatment and research, will present over 30 clinical abstracts at the ASRM 2020 meeting including data from the PROV-ET Trial which investigated the predictive value of an aneuploid diagnosis with PGT-A and the impact of trophectoderm biopsy, a finalist for the 2020 ASRM Prize Paper Award.

"From the United States to Spain to the UK and all around the world, I'm incredibly proud of our research teams at IVIRMA and the work presented at ASRM," said Dr. Richard T. Scott, Jr., CEO of IVIRMA Global. "While last year was a tremendous year for our research team winning four awards at the ASRM, we haven't let up in 2020. For us, it's about advancing the field one question and one patient at a time, all the time."

Dr. Emre Seli, Chief Scientific Officer at IVIRMA Global and Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at Yale School of Medicine, highlighted the scope of the work presented at the 2020 ASRM Meeting, "IVIRMA Global has generated nearly 80 pieces of clinical research this year, much of which has the potential to help patients from Manhattan to Madrid and everywhere in between, today." Dr. Seli added, "This year's body of research presented just at ASRM covers a wide-range of topics facing our field including COVID-19, ovarian rejuvenation, genetic embryo testing, non-invasive embryonic testing to male fertility, and a survey study of the largest series of gay and bisexual men pursuing parenthood."

"It's like working at Apple. You have access to cutting edge technology to investigate the key issues and bring the most innovative solutions to patients," offered Dr. Nola Herlihy, second-year REI fellow, RMA New Jersey Jefferson University Fellowship Program. "I'm pleased that my colleagues Dr. Julia Kim, Dr. Brett Hanson, Dr. Amber Klimczak, and I were able to contribute to the RMA 2020 ASRM research effort so deeply."

The research presented by RMA at the 2020 ASRM includes:

A MULTI-CENTER, PROSPECTIVE, BLINDED NON-SELECTION STUDY EVALUATING THE PREDICTIVE VALUE OF AN ANEUPLOIDY DIAGNOSIS WITH PGT-A AND THE IMPACT OF TROPHECTODERM BIOPSY; Tiegs AW, Tao X, Zhan Y, Whitehead C, Seli E, Patounakis G, Gutmann J, Castelbaum A, Kim TJ, Jalas C, Scott RT .

NONINVASIVE PREIMPLANTATION GENETIC TESTING FOR ANEUPLOIDY EXHIBITS HIGH RATES OF DNA AMPLIFICATION FAILURE AND LACKS CONSISTENCY WITH PGT-A USING TROPHECTODERM BIOPSY; Hanson BM, Tao X, Kim JG, Herlihy NS, Klimczak AM, Tiegs AW, Osman EK, Hong KH, Seli EU, Scott RT.

ADVANCED MALE PARTNER AGE RESULTS IN LOWER FERTILIZATION AND BLASTULATION RATES IN PATIENTS WHO FAIL TO GENERATE A EUPLOID BLASTOCYST WHEN COMPARED TO PATIENTS WHO ACHIEVE A EUPLOID BLASTOCYST; Glatthorn HN, Hanson BM, Cheng PJ, Hotaling JM, Scott RT, Franasiak JM.

ASSESSMENT OF MITOCHONDRIAL DNA METHYLATION IN HUMAN BLASTOCYSTS; Tao X, Zhan Y, Scott RT, Seli E

A SURVEY STUDY OF THE LARGEST SERIES OF GAY AND BISEXUAL MEN PURSUING FATHERHOOD; Cheng PJ, Leondires M, Hanson BM, Kaser DJ, Hotaling JM.

ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SUCCESS: THE LIKELIHOOD OF OBTAINING A EUPLOID EMBRYO FOR TRANSFER AFTER AN IVF CYCLE WITH NO EUPLOID EMBRYOS; Herlihy NS, Klimczak AM, Hanson BM, Kim JG, Tiegs AW, Osman EK, Seli E, Scott RT.

