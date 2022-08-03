New Research from Spherix Finds Increased Use of SGLT2 Inhibitors Across the EU5, Including AstraZeneca's Forxiga (Farxiga in US), in the Management of IgA Nephropathy Patients

Release of second annual EU5 research on IgA nephropathy highlights unmet needs, regional diagnosis and treatment trends, and awareness of pipeline treatments, including the availability newly approved Calliditas' Kinpeygo

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glomerulonephritis is a major contributor of end-stage renal disease across the globe, with IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger's disease, being the most common primary glomerular disease worldwide.1 The second annual study included in Spherix's Market Dynamix™: IgA Nephropathy (EU) service captures feedback from 256 nephrologists across the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and provides insights about their evolving management of the disease – especially in light of the exploding pipeline.

Spherix experts found notable variations in access to kidney biopsies and pathology experts by country, highlighted by differences in the timing upon which physicians can expect results. These findings have implications for treatment timing, as there was strong agreement from surveyed nephrologists across the EU5 countries (particularly those in Italy and France) that suspected glomerular disease patients should undergo a kidney biopsy prior to treatment.

Nephrologists across regions agree that a key goal in IgAN patient management is reduced proteinuria and stabilized eGFR; however, they often have unique perspectives into their IgAN patient treatment challenges. While most consider steroid minimization for IgAN patients to be a core goal, it will be interesting to watch evolving opinions in the coming year after the recent European marketing authorization of Calliditas' Kinpeygo (targeted budesonide, marketed by STADA Arzneimittel AG in the EU and as Tarpeyo in the US).

One of the key findings in the report – and one observed in Spherix's US RealWorld Dynamix™: IgA Nephropathy patient chart audit as well – was the prominent growth year-over-year in consideration and use of SGLT2 inhibitors in IgAN patients across all EU5 countries. Indeed, EU5 nephrologists are reporting current use in approximately one-in-five IgA nephropathy patients, with some regional variations.

In addition, the majority of nephrologists across all five countries (and led by those in the UK) agreed that SGLT2 inhibitors are going to soon become a standard of care for IgAN patients, along with ACE inhibitors and ARBs. Looking ahead, the majority of nephrologists in each country agree that their prescribing of SGLT2 inhibitors will increase over the next 12 months.

Despite the increased use of SGLT2 inhibitors and the new approval of Kinpeygo, nephrologists across the EU5 continue to rate glomerular diseases as highly challenging to manage and indicate an extreme unmet need in the treatment landscape. The lack of effective treatment options, especially those outside of steroids, and determining which patients to treat aggressively, rise to the top as the greatest challenges in managing IgAN patients.

To understand perceptions and attitudes of future treatments, Spherix assessed physician awareness of pipeline products (aided and unaided) and reactions to descriptions of several therapies, including a future likelihood to prescribe. Assets evaluated include:

Atacicept (Vera Therapeutics)

Atrasentan (Chinook)

Cemdisiran (Alnylam)

IONIS-FB-LRx (Ionis Pharmaceuticals)

Iptacopan/LNP023 (Novartis)

Kinpeygo (Targeted release budesonide, Calliditas/STADA Arzneimittel)*

Narsoplimab (Omeros)

Sparsentan (Travere, commercialized by Vifor in the EU)

VIS649/sibeprenlimab (Otsuka)

*survey was fielded prior to the EU approval.

Spherix has been a leader in tracking the IgAN (US) market since 2017, covering physician perspectives, treatment patterns, and pipeline assessments. This coverage includes in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and "in-the-trenches" physicians, along with large-scale attitudinal surveys and chart audits (more than 900 patients since 2021). Spherix introduced market and pipeline assessment studies in the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) in 2021, and will release its first IgA nephropathy (Japan) study later this summer.

