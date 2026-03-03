New Research from The Fuchsia Tent Shows Making Midlife Women Visible in Employer Health Data Could Save U.S. Companies $26.6B

A report based on 25+ peer-reviewed studies finds most employers already have the resources to support menopause at work. The 3H Framework™ connects the dots.

SALEM, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the month dedicated to making women's contributions visible, a new research report by The Fuchsia Tent reveals that midlife women's health is systematically invisible in the employer benefits, data, and care systems designed to support them. Menopause is as certain as death and taxes for anyone who lives long enough, yet only 14.7% of women ages 45 to 64 have any evidence of it in their medical record despite 100% of that population being in some stage of the menopausal transition. Symptoms like anxiety, insomnia, joint pain, and cognitive changes are captured in ICD-10 coding as standalone conditions and never linked to menopause, leading to widespread mis- and underdiagnosis that costs U.S. employers an estimated $26.6 billion annually.

Why it matters: Most employers already offer health and well-being benefits that cover symptoms driven by fluctuating hormones, including medical plans, EAPs, mental health services, telehealth, and wellness programs. But because of poor coding and fragmented communication, these resources are rarely understood as relevant to the menopausal transition. Even when appropriate support exists, midlife women fail to recognize, access, or utilize it, and employers cannot measure a need they cannot see in their own data.

The financial picture for women is even more dire. Landmark 2025 research known as "The Menopause Penalty" found that symptomatic women experience a 10% earnings reduction within four years of diagnosis. "A penalty tied to biology would be eradicated with better structural support in healthcare and organizations, which benefits all employees, not just midlife women," writes report author Kacy Fleming, MA.

The good news: the majority of the report's recommendations do not require new budget lines or standalone vendor contracts.

What the research found: The report, Menopause at Work: Why Integration Beats Innovation, traces how costs compound across three interconnected pain points. The Benefits Gap: claims data cannot surface menopause and benefits communications do not name it. The Menopause Awareness / Training Trap: awareness campaigns and menopause-specific manager training produce no sustained behavioral change while potentially increasing stigma for the women they are designed to help. The Formulary Wall: treatment pathways are blocked by undertrained providers and formulary barriers that have driven HRT utilization from 26.9% down to 4.7% over two decades. Only 6.8% of medical residents are trained in menopause care, and 75% of women who seek help do not receive treatment.

The framework: The report introduces The 3H Framework™ to address all three pain points through systems employers already have. Healthcare starts with a benefits audit to identify existing resources and communicate them in language that connects them to the menopausal transition. Help builds universal leadership conversation capabilities that equip managers to support employees through a range of complex health and life situations, benefiting all employees rather than singling out one group. HRT and FDA-Approved Therapy Access removes formulary barriers keeping proven treatments out of reach.

What's next: To move from synthesis to primary evidence, The Fuchsia Tent and the Society for Women's Health Research have partnered on a national study titled " Menopause at Work: From Echo Chamber to Mainstream Practice, " combining a multi-stakeholder survey with regional roundtables in four U.S. cities to capture perspectives from working women, employers, clinicians, and decision-makers, including voices typically absent from the conversation. Results are expected later this year.

