New Research From the Global Wellness Institute Ranks Italy Among the World's Top 10 Wellness Economies, Valued at $140.6 Billion

The new research, made possible through a partnership with Italcares Federterme, highlights a nearly $27 billion market for wellness tourism, spa, and thermal springs

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading non-profit research organization for the global wellness industry, has released comprehensive data on Italy's wellness economy, revealing a market valued at $140.6 billion and ranking 10th globally and 4th in Europe.

The 2025 Global Wellness Economy: Italy report is now available on GWI’s Geography of Wellness platform

The 2025 Global Wellness Economy: Italy report is now available on GWI's Geography of Wellness platform, made possible through a new partnership with Italcares , a digital platform created by Federterme that connects international patients and wellness travelers with Italy's leading healthcare and thermal facilities.

The new research analyzes Italy's performance across all 11 sectors in the global wellness economy. Italy ranks among the top ten global markets in ten of these categories, including physical activity; healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss; mental wellness; workplace wellness; traditional and complementary medicine; public health, prevention and personalized medicine; personal care and beauty; wellness tourism; spas; and thermal and mineral springs. Together, Italy's wellness tourism, spa, and thermal/mineral springs sectors approached $27 billion in 2024.

"Italy represents one of the most mature and integrated wellness markets in the world," said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of the Global Wellness Institute. "Its deep heritage in thermalism and preventive medicine, combined with strong public–private collaboration and world-class natural and medical assets, positions Italy not just as a wellness destination, but as a global model for health and longevity."

The report highlights Italy's five largest wellness sectors: personal care and beauty ($38.43 billion); healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss ($25.93 billion); physical activity ($21.25 billion); wellness tourism ($19.99 billion); and public health, prevention and personalized medicine ($12.4 billion). From 2019 to 2024, the country's fastest-growing sectors were wellness real estate and mental wellness.

"This announcement marks a pivotal step for Italcares Federterme and for Italy's wellness and medical wellness ecosystem as a whole," said Raffaella Di Sipio, Director of Italcares Federterme. "We are grateful to the Global Wellness Institute for the quality, rigor and international relevance of the Geography of Wellness data, which for the first time provides a solid, globally comparable framework to position our sector through evidence rather than perception. By sponsoring this data, Italcares reaffirms its commitment to supporting policy-makers, operators and investors with authoritative, data-driven insights".

Living Well in Italy

In Italy, wellbeing is not perceived as a trend but as a long-standing cultural and scientific tradition. The country's geographical and climatic diversity—Alpine regions, volcanic landscapes, islands, and a 7,900 km coastline—has supported, for centuries, outdoor activity, therapeutic use of mineral and thermal waters, and an overall lifestyle centered on social connection and balanced nutrition. Thermal and mineral waters have been used continuously since Roman times for therapeutic and preventive purposes. Today, several thermal establishments operate as recognized healthcare providers, delivering clinically validated treatments within structured pathways. Italy's Mediterranean nutritional heritage, its community-based lifestyle, and its consistently high life expectancy (with Sardinia's Ogliastra included among the original Blue Zones) offer a fertile basis for the development of contemporary prevention and longevity programs.

Key Wellness Experiences in Italy

Italy is among the leading global wellness destinations thanks to the combination of natural assets, accredited thermal medicine, and a consolidated healthcare tradition. Alongside spa and holistic retreats, Italy has developed a strong and expanding array of medical spas, clinical wellness centers, and evidence-based preventive programs. Key components of Italy's wellness offering include:

Thermal & Mineral Springs: Italy hosts one of the world's largest thermal/mineral springs sectors (5th in global market size). Many centers offer structured clinical protocols—balneotherapy, mud therapy, inhalation therapies, thermal rehabilitation—delivered by medical staff and integrated into prevention pathways.

Medical Spa & Clinical Wellness: An expanding ecosystem combining medical teams, diagnostics, functional assessment, personalized risk profiling, and targeted interventions. Programs typically address metabolic balance, stress recovery, sleep, immune support, musculoskeletal health, and longevity.

Spa Resorts & Holistic Retreats: High-quality establishments offering integrated wellness programs that combine movement, hydrotherapy, nutrition, and mind-body techniques, often in beautiful nature settings.

Outdoor & Nature-Based Wellness: Italy's environmental diversity supports year-round wellbeing through trekking, cycling, marine activities, forest immersion, and other outdoor activities.

Nutrition & Lifestyle: The Mediterranean Diet remains a widespread, everyday practice rather than a prescriptive wellness protocol—grounded in seasonality, biodiversity, and scientifically established benefits for healthy aging.

Arts, Culture & Emotional Wellbeing: Italy's cultural heritage contributes to emotional and cognitive wellbeing, offering an experiential dimension that enriches wellness journeys.

To learn more about Italy's wellness economy, visit its dedicated Geography of Wellness page on the GWI website.

About the Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

About Italcares Federterme

Italcares , created on the initiative of Federterme Confindustria and promoted by the Ministry of Tourism, is a digital platform designed to intercept the growing global demand for medical and wellness treatments in Italy. Through an integrated offer that combines Italian healthcare excellence, thermal experiences, culture and lifestyle, Italcares connects international patients and wellness seekers to the best healthcare facilities and thermal facilities in the country.

SOURCE GLOBAL WELLNESS INSTITUTE