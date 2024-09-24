New Research from Waystar and Modern Healthcare Reveals AI's Transformative Impact on Healthcare Payments

Leading health systems and providers experience increased productivity, revenue, and satisfaction with AI adoption

75% report positive ROI from AI in healthcare payments; 90% plan to boost AI investments in the near future

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, and Modern Healthcare today announced new research that reveals how artificial intelligence (AI) transforms healthcare payments. The study demonstrates how AI, including generative AI, effectively addresses major challenges in the healthcare industry, driving notable improvements in financial and operational outcomes.

The research provides insights into how leading healthcare systems, hospitals, and medical practices harness the power of AI to tackle administrative burdens and streamline labor-intensive processes. It also identifies opportunities to maximize AI's benefits while overcoming potential barriers to adoption. The study surveyed over 60 senior executives and finance leaders at prominent healthcare organizations.

Key findings from the study include:

"At Waystar True North, we showcased the power of harnessing AI, including Generative AI in the Waystar Innovation Lab™ to hundreds of top healthcare leaders across the nation," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "Our research and ongoing discussions with healthcare leaders reveal a clear trend: Generative AI has immense potential to simplify healthcare payments. We are grateful to be a leader in innovation with a core focus on delivering demonstrable ROI across the Waystar software platform."

As healthcare systems, hospitals, and medical practices grapple with administrative burdens, patient expectations, and policy changes – compounded by wasteful spending and outdated technology – AI offers a powerful opportunity to enhance revenue cycles, automate manual tasks, and enable providers to focus more on patient care.

The findings were explored at Waystar's True North conference, which brought together executives from large health systems and hospitals to small medical practices. Speakers discussed key topics at the heart of the Waystar and Modern Healthcare report, highlighting the increasing adoption of AI and the acceleration of innovations reshaping healthcare payments.

Access the full report here.

