New Research: Good Office Space Design Attracts Denver's Top Talent

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Half of Denver's top performers have turned down a job offer because they didn't like the office space, according to a new survey by Layton Construction. With a tight job market, in-demand employees have many opportunities from which to choose and having a top-notch office space is crucial for business success.

"When it comes to building or renovating Class 'A' office space, our team works closely with architects, developers and owners to ensure everyone understands what the needs are for the new space," said Cris Bryant, senior vice president for Layton's Denver office. "It's important to understand what the client's needs are and how the end result can be a place where employees will be comfortable and enjoy being at work."

Furthermore, the survey discovered:

The top feature for office space is windows to the outside, followed by private spaces for quiet work, natural lighting and free snacks.

Thirty-two percent of employees say their office space makes them happy.

Seven percent of Denver employees would rather work at a co-working space than their actual office.

Sixty-six percent of Denver employees have made up an excuse to leave the office because they needed to get out of their office space.

Denver employees care more about their office space than their job title.

Layton Construction, a top, national tenant improvement construction firm, wanted to understand how Denver office space factors into employee engagement and recruiting top performers, so it commissioned an independent research firm to survey 325 Denver-based office workers, focused on workers who receive promotions (top performers).

To see the full results of the Denver office trends survey and to learn more about what top-performers in Denver expect in their office, visit http://laytonconstruction.com/office-survey/Layton-Office-Space-Survey.pdf.

