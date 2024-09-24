New Research Highlights Importance Of Creator Licensing In Modern Marketing Campaigns

Data gathered by #paid includes cost benchmarks on popular social platforms and best practices for creator licensing

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- #paid, a leading influencer marketing platform, has released its 2024 Creator Ad Report, providing the latest industry benchmarks for creator licensing. The report, which is available in full for no cost, offers a detailed look at vital cost metrics including CPM, CPC, CPV, and CPE, giving brands an edge when planning their campaigns.

The report highlights the transformative power of creator licensing — a strategic approach that allows brands to amplify a creator's content through paid media, where posts are rebuilt as standalone ads that run directly from a creator's handle. Unlike traditional sponsored content, creator licensing offers brands the opportunity to recreate the creator's post and customize ad variables such as the caption and call-to-action, while also broadening their reach.

"Our research shows an important shift in the way that brands are approaching creator partnerships," said Bryan Gold, Founder and CEO of #paid. "The top-performing brands realize that influencer marketing has never had a one-size-fits-all answer, and successful campaigns address the individual strengths of each platform and creator. Creator licensing provides advertisers with a powerful tool to build trust with a creator's fanbase and allows them to reach more potential customers faster than ever before."

Some key takeaways from the report include:

Creator Licensed Ads Are Cost-Effective vs Legacy Ads: With a 50% lower CPM compared to digital ads and an 80% lower CPC compared to search ads, creator licensing campaigns provide a dramatically higher ROI. Brands leveraging these types of ads drive higher engagement for a fraction of the cost of legacy ads.

When harnessing creator licensing to advertise on the most popular social platforms like TikTok and Facebook, brands using #paid see up to an 81% cost savings compared to the average ad cost, pushing their message to more potential customers for less money. 67% of All Creator Campaigns Include Creator Licensing: The growing adoption of creator licensing could not be more apparent, with 67% of all creator campaigns initiated through #paid utilizing this powerful strategy and highlighting its importance in marketing efforts.

The full report contains cost benchmarks for popular social platforms, as well as best practices for creative licensing, and is available for download here .

About #Paid

#paid is a creator marketing platform situated at the nexus of brand and creator collaboration. The company powers the campaigns of Fortune 500 brands who leverage the platform to activate creators for growth. #paid is building the go-to platform that fuels content creation and distribution for brands globally, while providing creators with an unparalleled environment to do what they love — create. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com.

