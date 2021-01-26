New research highlights racial disparities in the workforce in Seattle and makes actionable recommendations for equitable economic recovery

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report shows that despite Seattle's reputation as a progressive beacon of economic vitality, deep racial inequities remain in the labor market that are made worse by the pandemic. Using disaggregated data analysis, the report identifies workforce equity strategies that should be implemented to foster broad economic prosperity.

Advancing Workforce Equity in Seattle: A Blueprint for Action, released today by the National Equity Atlas (a partnership between PolicyLink and the USC Equity Research Institute) with the National Fund for Workforce Solutions, Workforce Development Council of Seattle-King County, Burning Glass Technologies, and JPMorgan Chase, highlights stark realities for workers in the region.

The impact of racial inequity is widespread. Black and Latinx workers earn substantially less than their White counterparts at every education level. Nearly 90% of White workers are paid at least $15 an hour, compared to just 59% of Latinx immigrants, 64% of Black immigrants, and 68% of Native Americans.

In 2018 alone, racial gaps in wages and employment for working-age people cost Seattle over $33 billion in lost GDP. Disparities in the system are felt by the whole region, and workers of color bear the burden.

"Across our national network of employers, workforce development boards, training providers, and community partners, the situation mirrors what this data reveals: Racial inequities are entrenched in all aspects of the workforce system," said Amanda Cage, president and CEO of the National Fund for Workforce Solutions. "To ensure the system works for everyone, we need to start fixing these issues now."

The new report offers a robust agenda for building a thriving and inclusive regional workforce and includes the following recommendations:

Partner with employers to implement equitable recovery commitments.

Develop and track equity metrics as the economy recovers.

Build sustainable community influence and power in the workforce development system.

Advance sector-based strategies that prioritize growth sectors like construction, IT, and healthcare.

"As Seattle metro grows more diverse, these racial disparities in the workforce carry a heavy toll, not only for workers and families but also for the regional economy as a whole," said Marie Kurose, CEO of the Workforce Development Council of Seattle-King County — the local partner of the National Fund for Workforce Solutions.

"It's critical to work across sectors to address the widespread inequities facing workers of color throughout our region," said Cat Martin, vice president of global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase. "With data-driven insights and collaboration, and as part of JPMorgan Chase's commitment to advancing racial equity and preparing people for the future of work, we can chart a course to a more inclusive recovery and help ensure economic opportunity for all."

The report, data and analysis can be found at https://nationalequityatlas.org/research/workforce-equity-seattle.

Advancing Workforce Equity in Seattle: A Blueprint for Action was developed through a partnership of the National Fund for Workforce Solutions, Workforce Development Council of Seattle-King County, PolicyLink, USC Equity Research Institute, and Burning Glass Technologies, with support from JPMorgan Chase.

SOURCE The National Fund for Workforce Solutions