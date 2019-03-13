New Research Highlights Teachers' Perceptions of Formative Assessment in Classrooms

"We work with teachers who span the continuum of formative assessment use in their classrooms. Some are just beginning to use formative assessment practices and others have truly embraced what we refer to as formative teaching – a dynamic form of personalizing instruction and learning. Overall, we were very encouraged that 90% of teachers believe that their use of Formative ( goformative.com ) improves the achievement of students," said Craig Jones, CEO of Formative Inc.

The AIR study, "Technology‐Mediated Formative Assessment: A Study of Educators' Self‐Reported Practice," examined a representative sample of teachers' use of the Formative Inc platform. The study also included a teacher survey to gather teacher perceptions of formative assessment practices and teaching. Key questions answered by the study included: How often do teachers use Formative? What are Formative users' perceptions of the barriers and facilitators to using Formative? How is use of the Formative platform related to instruction and teaching?

"While the study found similar levels of formative teaching between high- and low-Formative users, it is very encouraging that all teachers in this study reported relatively high school-level support for engaging in formative assessment practices and relatively low barriers to engaging in formative assessment practices," says Dr. Ann-Marie Faria of AIR. "No matter where a teacher is at in their learning and application of formative assessment practices, all deserve the support necessary to improve their teaching practices and ultimately their students' learning."

Formative is a comprehensive formative teaching and assessment solution. Teachers use Formative to gauge student progress against academic standards. Resulting student performance data inform teacher instruction, such that, instruction itself becomes formative as well. Used in over 2,000 U.S. school districts, educators depend on Formative every day to improve student learning, save valuable instructional time, and increase overall engagement.

