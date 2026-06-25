New Research Highlights the Importance of Exploring Treatment Options Before Tooth Loss

Study published in the Journal of Endodontics suggests many cracked teeth can be successfully treated and preserved

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A diagnosis of a cracked tooth can leave patients fearing the worst. Many assume a crack means the tooth will eventually need to be removed.

However, new research published in the Journal of Endodontics highlights the importance of exploring treatment options before tooth loss. The study found favorable outcomes for many treated cracked teeth, reinforcing that a cracked tooth does not necessarily mean extraction is inevitable.

The findings add to a growing body of evidence supporting the preservation of natural teeth whenever possible.

"Patients are often surprised to learn that a cracked tooth doesn't automatically mean it needs to be removed," said W. Craig Noblett, DDS, MS, President of the American Association of Endodontists. "This research reinforces the importance of seeking a thorough evaluation and understanding all available treatment options before assuming a tooth cannot be saved."

Cracked teeth are a common dental concern, particularly among adults. They may result from normal wear and tear, clenching and grinding, chewing hard foods, sports injuries, or other trauma. Symptoms can range from occasional discomfort while chewing to temperature sensitivity and persistent pain.

Because symptoms can vary and cracks are not always visible, diagnosis can be challenging. Endodontists, dentists with additional years of advanced training in diagnosing tooth pain and saving natural teeth, are uniquely qualified to evaluate cracked teeth and determine the most appropriate treatment approach.

"Not all cracked teeth are the same," said Dr. Noblett. "The location, depth, and extent of a crack can significantly influence treatment options and outcomes. Endodontists have specialized training, experience, and technology that help determine whether a tooth can be preserved and what treatment may provide the best long-term prognosis."

According to the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), preserving natural teeth remains the preferred treatment option whenever possible. Natural teeth help maintain chewing function, support jawbone health, and preserve the alignment of surrounding teeth.

"Nothing functions exactly like a natural tooth," said Dr. Noblett. "One of the most important messages from this research is that patients should understand all of their options before deciding to remove a tooth. Endodontists specialize in saving teeth, and many teeth that appear compromised may still be treatable."

The AAE encourages patients experiencing pain when biting, unexplained tooth sensitivity, or concerns about a cracked tooth to seek evaluation from an endodontist. Early diagnosis and treatment can improve the likelihood of preserving the natural tooth.

The study, Treatment Outcomes and Prognostic Analysis of Root Canal-treated Posterior Cracked Teeth, was published in the Journal of Endodontics, the official scientific journal of the American Association of Endodontists.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists is a dental specialty organization recognized by the American Dental Association and a global resource for knowledge, research and education for the profession, members and the public. Representing more than 8,000 members worldwide, endodontists are specialists in saving teeth and have additional training and use specialized techniques and technologies to perform root canal treatment and diagnose and treat tooth pain. For more information, visit aae.org. For patient-focused information, visit aae.org/patients.

CONTACT:

Kim FitzSimmons, MBA, CAE, AAiP

[email protected], 312-872-0458

Elisabeth Lisican

[email protected], 312-872-0460

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists