New Study Highlights Impact of Collaboration Between Endodontists and National Research Network on Advancing Clinical Practice

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) is recognizing the publication of a new peer-reviewed study examining the impact of a longstanding collaboration between the AAE and The National Dental Practice-Based Research Network (National Dental PBRN). The article, published in the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), underscores how large-scale, practice-based research partnerships are driving meaningful advancements in endodontic care.

The study, led by Dr. Veerasathpurush Allareddy, Dr. Alan S. Law, Dr. Joana Cunha-Cruz, and Dr. Gregg H. Gilbert on behalf of the National Dental Practice-Based Research Network Collaborative Group, evaluates more than a decade of collaborative research. Findings show that resulting publications have had a measurable and significant influence on the field, with articles cited 72% more often than typical NIH-funded research—an indicator of strong clinical relevance and impact.

Through this collaboration, endodontic studies conducted in real-world clinical settings have led to insights that directly inform patient care—ranging from improved pain management strategies to enhanced diagnostic protocols and treatment planning tools.

"This publication reinforces the power of collaboration in advancing our specialty," said AAE President Dr. W. Craig Noblett. "By working alongside the National Dental Practice-Based Research Network, our members are helping generate high-quality, practice-based evidence that improves patient outcomes and strengthens the foundation of endodontic care."

Over multiple funding cycles, this collaboration has supported numerous studies and produced a growing body of literature that bridges the gap between research and everyday clinical practice. At the heart of this success are the AAE members who stepped forward—often balancing busy practices—to participate in studies, contribute data, and help translate research into real-world impact.

The AAE extends its deepest gratitude to these members. Their willingness to engage, collaborate, and lead within a practice-based research model is not just appreciated—it is essential. Their contributions have directly advanced the specialty, strengthened the evidence base for endodontic care, and ultimately improved outcomes for patients across the country. This work reflects the very best of the profession: a shared commitment to continuous learning, clinical excellence, and advancing care for the benefit of all.

The AAE also recognizes and thanks the study authors for their leadership and contributions to advancing endodontic science.

For more information about AAE's ongoing commitment to research and clinical excellence, visit www.aae.org.

Contact:

Kim FitzSimmons, [email protected]

AAE Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists