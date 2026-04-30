Save Your Tooth Month 2026 Kicks Off, Promoting the Importance of Saving Natural Teeth

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) is celebrating Save Your Tooth Month 2026, a nationwide initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of saving natural teeth and the specialized care endodontists provide to relieve pain and preserve smiles.

As part of this year's celebration, AAE is hosting a community-focused event at its headquarters in Chicago on May 12, where Association leadership and staff will be assembling 2,000 tooth care kits for children in need across Chicagoland. The kits will be distributed in partnership with Chicago Mobile Care, which deliver no-cost medical and preventative care, education, and support to low-income children and families within their communities aboard mobile medical clinics. The two organizations aim to expand access to essential oral health resources for underserved communities in Chicagoland.

"Saving a tooth is about preserving overall health and quality of life," said Ken Widelka, Executive Director of the American Association of Endodontists. "Through Save Your Tooth Month, we are promoting dental health and informing everyone about the importance of endodontic treatment."

In addition to taking part in the event on May 12, AAE President Dr. Craig Noblett will also take on a satellite media tour in Chicago on May 13, speaking with approximately 20 news outlets nationwide on the importance of saving teeth – and the fact that new national survey data from the AAE shows that nearly 7 in 10 Americans (69%) say saving a natural tooth is usually the best option, and 78% say they would do almost anything to avoid losing one.

Save Your Tooth Month is proudly sponsored by Sonendo, the exclusive sponsor of the initiative and developer of the GentleWave System, an advanced endodontic technology platform designed to help endodontists save natural teeth.

"Our purpose is rooted in saving teeth and restoring health," said Bjarne Bergheim, President & CEO of Sonendo. "We are proud to support the American Association of Endodontists and Save Your Tooth Month as they raise awareness about the importance of preserving natural teeth and helping patients access the right care at the right time."

Endodontists are specialists in diagnosing and treating tooth pain, often performing root canal procedures that can save natural teeth and help patients avoid more extensive dental work. The Save Your Tooth Month campaign emphasizes that, with proper care and timely treatment, natural teeth can often be preserved for a lifetime.

Throughout May, AAE and its members are encouraging patients and the public to learn more about the benefits of saving natural teeth, practice preventive oral care, and seek care from dental specialists when needed.

To learn more about Save Your Tooth Month 2026, visit aae.org/saveteeth and follow the conversation on social media using #SYTM2026.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists is a dental specialty organization recognized by the American Dental Association and a global resource for knowledge, research and education for the profession, members and the public. Representing more than 8,000 members worldwide, endodontists are specialists in saving teeth and have additional training and use specialized techniques and technologies to perform root canal treatment and diagnosis and treat tooth pain. Patients can find an endodontist in their area by visiting the AAE website at Find My Endodontist – American Association of Endodontists.

About Sonendo

Sonendo® is a proud and exclusive sponsor of Save Your Tooth Month. As a leading dental technology company dedicated to saving teeth and restoring health, Sonendo® is known for its flagship innovation, the GentleWave® System—an advanced endodontic platform that leverages proprietary multidimensional technology to thoroughly clean and disinfect the root canal system while preserving natural tooth structure.

CONTACTS:

Kim FitzSimmons, MBA, CAE, AAiP, Chief Marketing Officer, AAE

[email protected], 312-872-0458

Elisabeth Lisican, Assistant Director, Communications & Publishing, AAE

[email protected], 312-872-0460

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists