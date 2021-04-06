New Research Identifies Three-Point Plan to Successful Intelligent Automation Implementations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses need greater executive buy-in, implementation across the organization and more robust governance if their intelligent automation deployments are to succeed, according to new research by Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity. The global study, conducted by research firm iResearch, surveyed 1,000 respondents in C-level, vice-president, and director positions from 12 nations and multiple industry sectors on the maturity of intelligent automation projects today.

The study found that the technology is developing at a breathtaking pace and identified three areas crucial for any organization to consider to become an intelligent automation leader.

Secure executive buy-in: The vast majority (81%) of intelligent automation deployments today are led by only one individual at the C-level, and these projects may not be reaching their full potential. The 18% of respondents that report across-the-board C-suite buy-in of such projects demonstrate greater collaboration between the business and technical sides of their enterprise, stronger governance, more cross-department strategies, and more platforms on which to build out new applications.



Businesses running projects with the full support of the C-suite also tend to view low code and intelligent automation as a means to digital transformation, with 72% of these organizations running low-code projects that are either considered intelligent or mature . This compares to just 51% of companies whose projects are only CTO-driven and 48% of businesses with only CEO-led projects and whose projects are at a minimum considered integrated .





The vast majority (81%) of intelligent automation deployments today are led by only one individual at the C-level, and these projects may not be reaching their full potential. The 18% of respondents that report across-the-board C-suite buy-in of such projects demonstrate greater collaboration between the business and technical sides of their enterprise, stronger governance, more cross-department strategies, and more platforms on which to build out new applications. Businesses running projects with the full support of the C-suite also tend to view low code and intelligent automation as a means to digital transformation, with 72% of these organizations running low-code projects that are either considered or . This compares to just 51% of companies whose projects are only CTO-driven and 48% of businesses with only CEO-led projects and whose projects are at a minimum considered . Develop as many champions as possible: Securing support from the top isn't enough. The research shows the importance of engaging both IT and multidisciplinary business units for true transformation. Fifty-three percent of respondents who had both the support of the entire executive suite and active participation by all key decision-makers in IT and business operations in their intelligent automation projects reported full collaboration in application building across all business functions, resulting in applications that work with everyone in mind – not just one siloed department. By contrast, barely one quarter of respondents with a single C-suite intelligent automation champion report the same level of business-wide collaboration in the creation of low-code applications.





Securing support from the top isn't enough. The research shows the importance of engaging both IT and multidisciplinary business units for true transformation. Fifty-three percent of respondents who had both the support of the entire executive suite and active participation by all key decision-makers in IT and business operations in their intelligent automation projects reported full collaboration in application building across business functions, resulting in applications that work with everyone in mind – not just one siloed department. By contrast, barely one quarter of respondents with a single C-suite intelligent automation champion report the same level of business-wide collaboration in the creation of low-code applications. Implement a strong governance framework: When implemented properly, low code can bring business users into the intelligent automation development process. However, just 30% of respondents have a formal governance structure in place for all their intelligent automation projects to help minimize risk of inconsistencies and maximize business outcomes. This again underlines the importance of executive buy-in; almost half (49%) of projects that are driven by the entire C-suite reported as more likely to have formal governance structures in place to ensure the health and success of all projects, compared to 26% with CEO-driven projects, and just 24% with CTO-led projects.

Quotes & Commentary:

"The world of intelligent automation is fast-growing and quickly evolving," said Eric Musser, general manager, intelligent automation, Pegasystems. "Businesses using intelligent automation solutions just a few years ago would have been considered leaders in the space, but would be laggards by today's standards. The challenges and opportunities created by new data streams, low-code technologies, and ever-expanding customer engagement opportunities make it imperative that organizations engage at all levels of the business, as part of a center-out approach that structures technology around specific outcomes you want to achieve for the business and for your customers. Only then will you be able to reap the benefits of effective intelligent automation implementations now and into the future."

The survey canvased 1,000 C-suite executives, presidents, vice presidents, and senior directors, who work for enterprises in Financial Services, Consumer Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Communications, Government, and Education. Of these, 42% of respondents are employed in business strategy or operations, while 58% work in IT, software, or engineering. They represent companies that operate in 12 countries throughout the Asian-Pacific region, Europe, and the Americas.

