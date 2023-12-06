New Research in the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

News provided by

Gladiator Therapeutics

06 Dec, 2023, 12:24 ET

WHITEHALL, Pa., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine (UCF COM) in Orlando, Florida completed research that is very promising in the treatment of Parkinson's disease. They had attended a Parkinson's disease (PD) patient for a non-healing wound who reported a decrease in his hand tremor and freezing of gait when his wound was exposed to a ceramic far-field infrared (cFIR) blanket. The UCF researchers had previously published a study demonstrating that they could increase wound healing using this treatment. 

Continue Reading
Dr. Frederick R. Carrick and Dr. Kiminobu Sugaya
Dr. Frederick R. Carrick and Dr. Kiminobu Sugaya

Parkinson's disease is the most frequent motor disorder and the second most frequent neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The tremor, rigidity, and slowness of movement associated with Parkinson's disease affect up to 10 million people throughout the world. Although there are drugs that are used in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, they provide only temporary relief of the problems of movement and tremors that PD patients suffer from.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Frederick R. Carrick, Professor of Neurology at UCF COM, stated that his team used Transgenic Mice that simulate Parkinson's disease in humans. The team found that the Parkinson's mice that were treated with the ceramics had much better control of their balance and movement. Excitingly, even normal healthy mice that were treated with the ceramics improved their balance and movement. Dr. Carrick stated that the most amazing part of their investigation was that the treatment increased the number of brain cells in the areas of the brain associated with Parkinson's disease. They also were able to increase the number of brain cells in normal healthy mice.

Dr. Kiminobu Sugaya, Professor of Medicine at UCF COM and Head of the Neuroscience Division at the Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, is excited about their findings. Dr. Sugaya stated that one of the benefits of using the Gladiator ceramic blanket is that it can be used anywhere without the need for a power supply and without the side effects that are commonly found when injecting chemicals or drugs. He is looking forward to using the cFIR in the treatment of other diseases of the nervous system. 

The (cFIR) blanket was developed by Gladiator Therapeutics, located in Whitehall, PA. The UCF research team is conducting ongoing research on the use of the Gladiator ceramic blanket in animal models of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury, and heart failure. They have recently developed a new Alzheimer's therapy combining drugs affecting stem cells that increase the development of brain cells and improve brain function. They are also the first to transplant stem cells isolated from the human brain to aged rats where they showed increased development of new brain cells and improvement of cognition. Besides their research using the cFIR blanket, they are also working on developing a new treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (a type of brain cancer) using gene therapy with a unique delivery system.

Please click here to view a copy of the publication of their findings.

For more information, visit www.gladiatortherapeutics.com.

About Gladiator Therapeutics

Gladiator Therapeutics is an FDA-registered medical device research and manufacturing company utilizing patented non-powered specific far infrared technology. Their corporate office is in Whitehall, PA. The company is dedicated to offering new devices for medical conditions with few treatment options, that can benefit from the cellular regeneration properties of our patented technology..

Contact:

Kim Nahf

[email protected]

SOURCE Gladiator Therapeutics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.