New Research: Independent Home & Garden Businesses Are Small But Thriving

Infogroup gleans insights from more than 245,000 home & garden businesses

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home and garden businesses tend to be smaller than other companies, single location, and have better credit compared to other businesses. Those are among the findings that Infogroup, a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions, reported today.

For the study, Infogroup compared 245,395 home improvement and lawn and garden businesses to 7,453,892 other U.S. businesses. This study revealed the singular nature of the home and garden industry along with other key insights that are vital to entrepreneurs and business owners who are interested in small businesses but who may have been deterred by large home improvement warehouses.

Other highlights:

About 96% of home and garden businesses are single location — while that's true of just 84% of all other businesses

95% of home and garden businesses have good-to-excellent credit — as compared to just 83% of all other businesses

86% of home and garden businesses have fewer than 9 employees, as compared to 76% of all other businesses

Stores in California , Florida and Texas make up nearly one-third of America's home and garden businesses

View the infographic here: http://bit.ly/31AXCEy

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and third party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 45+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

