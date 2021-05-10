New Research Offers Comprehensive Guide on Public Sector Hybrid Retirement Plans

A new report provides a comprehensive overview of the many aspects of public sector hybrid retirement plan designs. Tweet this

The full report is available here. Register here for webinar scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

Hybrid retirement plans for state and local employees are not new, but these plan designs have received increased attention in recent years as some jurisdictions have sought to modify workforce retirement benefits.

"This report provides an overview of the many aspects of hybrid plan design so that state and local officials can make informed decisions if considering modifications to public employee retirement benefits to some type of hybrid model." said Dan Doonan, NIRS executive director and report co-author.

"We know that public employees place a high value on their retirement benefits, and a move in the wrong direction on benefits could be a detriment to hiring and retaining the public workforce. Our bottom line finding – not all hybrids are created equal, which makes it critically important to examine the details of hybrid plan designs," Doonan explained.

A hybrid is not one particular plan design, but instead is an umbrella term capturing a wide range of different plan designs. Some hybrids are defined benefit (DB) pensions with risk-sharing provisions, while others blend attributes of DB and defined contribution (DC) plans. Each of these plan designs offers tradeoffs in terms of retirement benefits, risks, and costs.

