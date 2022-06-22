New Research on Alopecia Areata Reveals Vast Potential for Eli Lilly's Recently Approved Olumiant Across Both the US and EU5, According to Spherix Global Insights

US and EU5 dermatologists report the availability of an oral JAK inhibitor would make a significant change in their treatment decisions moving forward

EXTON, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix recently surveyed 200 EU-based dermatologists across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK and followed up with ten qualitative interviews to assess the current and future treatment paradigm of alopecia areata (AA) patients. The firm also surveyed 100 US-based dermatologists in October 2021 on the same topic area, following up with ten qualitative interviews.

On June 13, 2022, Eli Lilly announced the FDA approval of Olumiant for severe AA, making it the first systemic therapy available in the US to treat the disease. Regulatory decisions for Europe and Japan are pending.

Prior to the approval (and still in the EU), dermatologists relied primarily on topical corticosteroids, followed by intralesional corticosteroids. Moderate and severe patients typically progress past these initial lines of therapy and receive systemic products, including oral corticosteroids (in the US) or IV corticosteroids (in the EU), as well as potentially immunosuppressants. Off-label small molecules, such as JAK inhibitors, are often reserved as a last resort, with EU-based physicians prescribing these assets to more patients compared to their US counterparts.

Despite a low share overall, dermatologists across both geographies report greater satisfaction ratings for off-label small molecules compared to the current standard of care. Further, EU dermatologists report a greater percentage of their moderate-to-severe AA patients treated with off-label small molecules experience hair regrowth than US dermatologists, who report greater success with intralesional or oral corticosteroids.

Due in part to their success with off-label JAK inhibitor use as well as promising clinical trial data, dermatologists across both geographies preferred a JAK inhibitor pipeline agent come to fruition compared to therapies with other mechanisms of action. EU5 dermatologists were somewhat less concerned about the safety of oral JAK inhibitors for treating AA patients compared to their US counterparts, though physicians across both geographies agreed the availability of an oral JAK inhibitor would still make a significant change in their treatment decisions moving forward.

Not surprisingly, EU5 dermatologists (already familiar with Olumiant for the treatment of atopic dermatitis) were comparatively more interested in Olumiant gaining approval in AA specifically. Across both geographies, dermatologists mention a sizeable portion of their patients would be considered candidates for Olumiant. If approved, both US- and EU-based dermatologists would plan to use JAK inhibitors in the second or third-line settings, though more severe patients could warrant first-line use of the class. Regardless of geography, adoption of Olumiant for the treatment of AA has the potential to be swift, post commercial availability.

In July 2022, Spherix will begin tracking the launch of Olumiant as part of the Launch Dynamix™ series and continue to track the market in the Market Dynamix™ service.

Spherix also offers coverage of other emerging dermatologic conditions as part of their Market Dynamix™ service, including chronic spontaneous urticaria, prurigo nodularis, vitiligo, and hidradenitis suppurativa.

