New Research on Climate Change, Gut Health, and Socioeconomic Status' Impact on Stroke and Aneurysm Care to Be Presented at Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's 21st Annual Meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurointerventional surgeons from across the globe will gather at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 21st Annual Meeting from July 22 through July 25 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to present novel research and innovation in their field.

The conference, held at the Broadmoor Resort, will be a hybrid event with in-person and livestreamed content. Meeting sessions will cover new topics ranging from how living in coal mining areas worsens outcomes for stroke patients to the link between climate change and the incidence of stroke. Attendees also will collaborate on special sessions discussing how physicians can best embrace wellness, diversity, equity, and inclusion in both their personal and professional practices.

"ER" actor Leland Orser will be attending to accept the "Amy Walters Patient Lecture" Award on behalf of his late mother, Barbara Renfrew. Orser partnered with SNIS to create this PSA to raise awareness of the symptoms and treatment of stroke. The Grant Hieshima Luminary Lecture will be presented by renowned neurointerventionalist Michael Marks, MD, FSNIS.

"Medicine is rapidly evolving as new technologies like artificial intelligence dramatically impact innovation. The field of neurointervention is no different," said SNIS President Mahesh Jayaraman, MD. "Conferences like the SNIS Annual Meeting provide a space for neurointerventionalists to sharpen their craft, learning from colleagues who are taking part in groundbreaking research around the world. Exposing one another to new technologies, treatment options, and systems of thought is the only way to advance our field and provide better care for our patients."

The 21st Annual Meeting will highlight promising new neurointerventional research, with press releases available on the following abstracts:

"The Gut-brain Axis: A Nationwide Database Analysis of Gastrointestinal Syndromes Preceding a Diagnosis of Intracranial Aneurysms"

"Direct From the Field Bypass to CSC Improves Timeliness and Likelihood of Thrombectomy for Patients with Emergent Large Vessel Occlusion"

"Advancement in Super-selective Catheterization and Drug Selection for Intra-arterial Chemotherapy for Retinoblastoma: A 15-year Evolution"

"The Price of Progress – Evaluating Medicare's Valuation of Stroke Treatment"

"Fiscal Clots in the Stream of Stroke Care: The Mechanical Thrombectomy Reimbursement Dilemma"

"Living in Coal Mining Areas Significantly Worsens Outcomes in Following Mechanical Thrombectomy For Acute Ischemic Stroke"

"English Language Proficiency as a Predictor of Mechanical Thrombectomy Access and Outcomes"

"Climate and Stroke: Using the Climate Vulnerability Index to Identify Disparities in Stroke Burden and Access to Care"

Virtual attendees have the option to watch sessions in real-time, participate in surveys, and even ask questions during presentations. All registrants will have access to this content and its recordings after the meeting adjourns.

When: July 22–25, 2024

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

