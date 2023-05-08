New Research on Emerging Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) Market Reveals Vast Potential for Pipeline Agents, According to Spherix Global Insights

US specialists' lack of satisfaction with current treatment options in cutaneous and discoid lupus paves the way for advanced pharmacological agents to disrupt the market

EXTON, Pa., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Lupus Foundation of America, approximately two-thirds of people with the autoimmune condition systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) will develop some type of skin disease, called cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). Skin disease in lupus can cause rashes or lesions, most of which will appear on the sun-exposed areas of the body.

While some patients suffer from CLE along with other systemic lupus symptoms like joint pain and fatigue, others with the condition have symptoms limited only to the skin. A more serious condition called discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE) occurs in over half of CLE cases, where disk-shaped, round lesions appear on the skin, often producing scarring and skin discoloration.

Despite recent advances in the treatment of SLE and lupus nephritis (LN) in the form of AstraZeneca's Saphnelo (anifrolumab), GSK's Benlysta (belimumab), and Aurinia's Lupkynis (voclosporin), substantial unmet needs still exist within the CLE and DLE space, according to recent Spherix research conducted in collaboration with more than 100 U.S. treating rheumatologists and dermatologists in March 2023.

Three-quarters of both specialists note an extremely high unmet need for new pharmacological treatment options in CLE, with rheumatologists expressing a significant need for therapy options in discoid lupus specifically – higher, in fact, than for both lupus and lupus nephritis. Specialists in the study cohort elaborated:

"We need more safe and effective treatments. Nothing works right now." – Dermatologist

"We need steroid-sparing drugs that work faster and better than what we have, with fewer side effects." – Rheumatologist

"We need drugs to suppress the disease, minimize flares and prevent scarring." – Rheumatologist

"We need a targeted non-steroid therapy with minimal worrisome side effects." – Dermatologist

There are currently no specific FDA-approved therapies for cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) or discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE) – conditions which mostly affect women and people of color. Rheumatologists and dermatologists rely on topical therapies (e.g., topical steroids, topical calcineurin inhibitors, and topical retinoids), DMARDs (e.g., hydroxychloroquine, mycophenolate mofetil, methotrexate), and/or or biologics such as Benlysta (belimumab), Saphnelo, and rituximab which are used to treat systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Spherix Global Insight's Market Dynamix™ Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus service focuses on this evolving market, where a paradigm shift is expected within the next few years. The service includes access to annual reports based on survey responses from community-level physicians, in addition to qualitative feedback from key opinion leaders (KOLs) and treating physicians, on their understanding and management of the condition (with and without systemic involvement), its diagnosis, pharmacological treatment, co-management between specialties, unmet needs, and the promising pipeline including Bristol Myer Squibb's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib, approved for plaque psoriasis), Biogen's litifilimab, Horizon's daxdilimab, Sanofi's eclitasertib, Gilead's GS-5718, Merck's enpatoran, among others.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company's unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers.

A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology and ophthalmology.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Ryan Rex, Insights Director, Rheumatology

[email protected]

Scott Upham, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement by any company, brand, or product aforementioned.

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights