New Research on Emerging Markets in Dermatology Reveals Vast Potential for Pipeline Agents

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix recently surveyed 101 US dermatologists and followed up with eleven qualitative interviews (including two with industry key opinion leaders) in order to assess the current and future treatment paradigm of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and alopecia areata (AA) patients.

Spherix's new Market Dynamix™ service, focusing on emerging dermatologic conditions, highlights disease states in which a paradigm shift is anticipated within the next three to five years. The combination of qualitative and quantitative research included in the service evaluates market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

When inquiring about their most recent HS patient, dermatologists identify the majority as having moderate disease, or Hurley Stage 2. These patients often present with moderate to severe pain, drainage, lesions, and scarring. Undoubtedly, HS patients experience poor quality of life, specifically on metrics related to social activities and mental health.

According to the Spherix report, HS patients are often prescribed a number of treatments, beginning with topicals, such as antibiotics or retinoids, along with a wash. Next, patients will have systemic antibiotics added to their topical regimen. Those who do not respond adequately to previous treatments are finally introduced to biologic therapy, namely AbbVie's Humira.

Despite the use of concomitant treatments and the commercial availability of a biologic option, the majority of HS patients and dermatologists report low satisfaction ratings with treatment response and report an extremely high unmet need for new treatment options. As one surveyed dermatologist stated, "Humira is better at keeping patients where they are, but less effective at acutely, aggressively improving their condition." In fact, less than 40% of current Humira patients are reportedly well managed, suggesting ample opportunity for new agents to actively compete in the space.

Dermatologists desire a new treatment option that is able to achieve total skin clearance as well as both long-term efficacy and safety, according to the Spherix survey. Respondents have their eyes on pipeline IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitors (specifically Novartis' Cosentyx and AbbVie's Skyrizi) as the novel mechanisms of action with the greatest treatment potential – likely a result of their experience with the brands in the psoriasis market.

Unfortunately for patients suffering from AA, there are currently no available advanced systemic options FDA approved to treat the disease. Dermatologists report a lack of satisfaction with intralesional steroid injections (which has long been considered the go-to option) and are therefore looking forward to adding JAK inhibitors to their treatment armamentarium – namely Eli Lilly's baricitinib (Olumiant) and LEO Pharma's delgocitinib.

Indeed, over 60% of respondents agree that an oral JAK inhibitor would make a significant impact on their treatment decisions. Despite this, three-fourths of respondents are concerned about the safety profile related to oral JAKs, though this potential barrier does not translate to perceptions surrounding topical JAK inhibitors.

When provided with product profiles of baricitinib and delgocitinib, dermatologists estimate a substantially larger candidacy pool for the latter, with over half indicating LEO's topical JAK is a substantial advance for AA treatment. Furthermore, three-fourths of dermatologists anticipate prescribing delgocitinib within the first three months of launch, while just half expect to trial baricitinib within the same time frame.

In 2021 Spherix will be introducing other emerging dermatologic conditions to their dermatology offerings through the Market Dynamix™ service, including chronic spontaneous urticaria, prurigo nodularis, and vitiligo.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

