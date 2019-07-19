New Research on Stroke Transportation and Physician Training Presented at Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's 16th Annual Meeting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The next frontier in ischemic stroke therapy, advances in stenting, and innovations in cerebrospinal fluid imaging and diagnostics are a few of the topics that will be covered at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 16th Annual Meeting in Miami Beach from July 22–25, 2019.

From spotlights on the most promising studies in neurointervention to sessions on pediatric stroke, policy, and physician burnout, the meeting will foster a robust discussion on a breadth of clinical and industry topics. Dr. Andrew Molyneux, one of the world's leading neurointerventionalists, will deliver the meeting's Luminary Lecture, in which he will reflect on 30 years of cerebral aneurysm treatment.

More than 500 physicians are expected to attend this year's event, which will include a new feature – the Amy Walters Patient Lecture. Stroke survivor Amy Walters will deliver the inaugural lecture. In future years, this endowed lectureship will bring one patient and their family to the SNIS Annual Meeting to share their story and inspire attendees to continue advocating for the best treatments and outcomes for all patients.

"We're looking forward to hearing about the most promising research and latest innovations in neurointervention from around the world," said Dr. Adam Arthur, president of SNIS. "Learning from each other and sharing our knowledge to better the lives of our patients is the cornerstone of this meeting, and with the addition of a daily Neuroanatomy Masterclass, we hope to supplement the insights we glean from the abstract sessions."

The 16th Annual Meeting will highlight promising new research from the neurointerventional community, with press releases available on the following abstracts:

Predictors of the First Pass Effect with Neurothrombectomy for Acute Ischemic Stroke

An Analysis of Stroke Thrombectomy Interhospital Transportation Modality

Stent-assisted Coiling of Cerebral Aneurysms: Multi-center Analysis of Radiographic and Clinical Outcomes in 659 Patients

Factors Associated with the Decision-making on Endovascular Thrombectomy for the Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke

Building Effective Stroke Systems of Care through a Regional Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coalition and Data Transparency Initiative: The South Florida Experience

When: July 22–25, 2019

Where: Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

Interview: To schedule an interview with SNIS President Dr. Adam Arthur or President-elect Dr. Richard P. Klucznik, please contact Sangeetha Sarma at 202-248-5467 or ssarma@vancomm.com.

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) is a scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through research, standard-setting, and education and advocacy to provide the highest quality of patient care in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head, and neck. Visit www.snisonline.org and follow us on Twitter (@SNISinfo) and Facebook (@SNISOnline).

SOURCE Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery