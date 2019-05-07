New Research on the Kerecis Fish-Skin-Grafts Wound Treatment to be Presented at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care

SAN ANTONIO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Armstrong (DPM, M.D., Ph.D.) and Dr. Allen Raphael (DPM) will present results of multiple studies of Kerecis' medical fish skin at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting, May 7 to 11, in San Antonio. The presentation will take place Thursday, May 9, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in room 216. Kerecis, the developer of medical-fish-skin products, will be at booth 817.

Kerecis develops patented fish-skin products to heal human wounds and tissue damage. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human skin, making it an ideal substitute for human skin. Fish skin also contains Omega3 fatty acids, which enhance wound healing.

Mammalian-sourced skin, on the other hand, needs to be harshly processed to eliminate the risk of disease transfer. The processing makes it less like human skin, reducing its ability to heal human wounds and tissue damage.

The Kerecis products will be the subject of a CME symposium "Clinical and Economic Insights on the Use of Fish-Skin Grafts for Tissue Regeneration" where Dr. Armstrong and Dr. Raphael will:

Review studies and literature on the use of fish-skin grafts for diabetic, lower-extremity wound healing

Examine the economic and clinical studies comparing fish-skin grafts to other cell-based therapies

Explore the efficacy of intact fish skin in reducing and resolving complex, lower-extremity, chronic wounds through case studies.

"Using fish skin to treat severe wounds is becoming a mainstream therapy. The participation in this CME symposium of the medical leaders Dr. Armstrong and Dr. Raphael reaffirms the relevance and efficacy of fish skin in wound healing," said G. Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder and CEO of Kerecis. "That efficacy is the main reason that Kerecis, the only company in the world commercializing fish skin for medical use, is experiencing such rapid growth in the U.S and worldwide." More than 50 studies have been done on the Kerecis technology.

Kerecis is supporting the fish-skin CME with an unrestricted educational grant. Additionally, the company will host its popular "Taste of Iceland" networking event on Thursday, May 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. The event provides an opportunity to see and discuss the Kerecis Omega3 fish-skin grafts, and to taste Icelandic food and drink. Reservations are required and can be made at the company's booth (817).

About Kerecis

Kerecis is pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty-acids in the globally expanding cellular therapy and regenerative medicine market. The fatty-acid rich (including Omega3) products from the company's patented technologies enable the body to regenerate tissues, rather than simply repair them and risk scarring.

The Kerecis products, which are based on Omega3 rich fish skin, are currently being used to regenerate tissue in trauma and chronic wounds such as burns and diabetic wounds. Kerecis is also developing products for areas such as oral surgery, plastic surgery and neurological applications.

The company's mission is to extend human life by supporting the body's own ability to regenerate tissues and its vision is to become world leader in regenerating damage of the human body by sustainably harnessing nature's own remedies. For more information, visit www.kerecis.com.

