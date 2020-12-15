New Research on the Science of Cellular Decline Presented at The Gerontological Society of America 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting, held November 4-7, 2020, unveiled promising research on cellular decline and the role of cellular nutrients to support mitochondrial health during aging. This data presented supports advancements in the understanding of signs and risks of accelerated aging and underscores the important role that cellular health plays in how we age, further validating Nestlé Health Science's (NHSc) continued commitment to being a leader in cellular nutrition innovation.

Declines in important cellular mechanisms, such as mitochondrial function and energy production, are believed to correlate with declining health and the onset of chronic conditions. Notably, research shows that cellular nutrients can play a role in mitochondrial health after middle age. A growing body of evidence reinforces the importance of cellular health, and these scientific advancements continue to drive innovation in Cellular Nutrition.

The Role of Cellular Health

Research presented during a Streaming Symposia titled "Nutritional Mediators of Cellular Decline and Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Older Adults" (#7095) highlighted a new framework for identifying Age-Associated Cellular Decline (AACD), the relationship between mitochondrial function and loss of muscle mass and strength (sarcopenia), and the impact of targeted nutritional interventions on cellular health. According to an interdisciplinary panel of international experts, AACD refers to the cellular hallmarks of accelerated aging and their clinical expression. More simply, AACD is the time-related deterioration in the way our cells function as we age, and encompasses declines in mitochondrial health and other aspects of cellular functioning which can lead to reduced energy production, muscle function, and immune response over time.

Establishing a Framework for Early Detection

Dr. Jack Guralnik from the University of Maryland School of Medicine reported on a novel framework to classify risk factors, early indicators, and clinical differentiators of AACD (#7095). This framework was developed through expert consensus by an interdisciplinary panel of 17 international experts whose work was supported by Nestlé Health Science. The group defined the modifiable signs and risks of AACD after middle age: poor exercise tolerance, a chronic condition, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, high exposure to smoking and/or alcohol, fatigue, memory complaints, low mood/motivation, and poor quality sleep. Using the framework for early detection of cellular decline could be pivotal to a biology-driven and function-focused approach for managing AACD to promote healthy aging.

Clinical Manifestations of Mitochondrial Dysfunction

Dr. Jerome Feige of the Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences reviewed a recent clinical study of mitochondrial function in sarcopenia, the age-related disease characterized by marked loss of muscle strength and function (#7095). The MEMOSA Project ( M ulti- E thnic Mo lecular Determinants of Human Sa rcopenia) was an observational study in seniors 65 years and older which compared genome-wide transcriptional changes in muscle biopsies of adults with sarcopenia vs. age-matched controls. Results demonstrated a prominent mRNA signature of mitochondrial dysfunction in those with sarcopenia, as well as reduced mitochondrial respiratory complex activity and low NAD+ levels. These findings were replicated across three ethnic cohorts from the United Kingdom, Jamaica, and Singapore.

Potential for Cellular Nutrients to Act on AACD

Dr. Anurag Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Amazentis SA, presented promising research showing that nutritional interventions can impact signs of AACD. Cellular nutrients, including Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and Urolithin A (UA), were identified as promising ways to support mitochondrial health, with each targeting different cellular pathways (#7095). While the typical diet could be a source of these cellular nutrients, insufficient levels may be obtained due to the variability of factors such as conventional dietary intake and the gut microbiome. For example, UA supplementation delivers six times more bioavailable UA than an 8-fluid ounce serving of pomegranate juice. Recent clinical data found UA activates the cellular process of mitophagy and improves mitochondrial health in skeletal muscle of healthy older adults over a four-week period. Long-term (4-month) supplementation with UA in overweight and sedentary middle-aged adults significantly improved leg muscle strength. Other data presented showed that supplemental NR could effectively boost NAD+ levels, important for mitochondrial biogenesis. Additional research is underway on both of these cellular nutrients.

NEW Solutions for Cellular Health

Nestlé sponsored a booth at the GSA meeting introducing Celltrient™ Cellular Nutrition, a new and specialized range of nutritional solutions formulated with cellular nutrients that help address key drivers of AACD. The research presented supports the potential benefits of Celltrient™ products on cellular health. The Celltrient™ range includes products with Niagen® Nicotinamide Riboside and Mitopure™ Urolithin A, both of which are backed by clinical evidence showing they help to address declines in natural cellular processes observed with AACD.

"With Celltrient™, we're excited to offer an innovation that can help address cellular decline and the impact cellular decline has on overall health," says Rick Jentis, Global Category Head, Healthy Aging and Cellular Nutrition at Nestlé Health Science. "While we've seen exciting research in the space, we remain committed to further understanding AACD and how to best mitigate the signs of AACD through nutritional interventions."

For more information on AACD, please visit www.MyAACD.org. For more information on Celltrient™ Cellular Nutrition, visit www.celltrient.com.

