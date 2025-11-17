New Research Proves Just Right Reader's Significant Impact on Accelerating Student Literacy

Just Right Reader's Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs™ demonstrate ESSA Level 2 Moderate Evidence

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Right Reader's Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs™ were recently found to demonstrate ESSA Level 2 Moderate Evidence for their significant impact on accelerating student literacy. In a study conducted by LXD Research with students in Hutto Independent School District in Texas, these packs of highly engaging decodable books are now proven to help students make measurable gains in reading.

Just Right Reader's Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs™ are built on three foundational principles: a research-based Science of Reading-aligned approach to accelerating literacy achievement, strong family empowerment resources to ensure that learning continues beyond the classroom to at home and everywhere, and delivering a personalized, data-driven experience for each child based on their reading data.

"These new research findings highlight the impact of Just Right Reader and confirm what we've seen all along: students who use our phonics program and decodable books perform better on literacy assessments and become more confident readers," said Sara Rich, founder and CEO of Just Right Reader. "When students receive their own, personal Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs™, printed with their name and aligned to their reading needs based on assessment data, they are really excited! Students love the feeling of tearing open the packs and are excited to learn from materials just for them. This leads to stronger literacy skills and, importantly, a lifelong love of reading. Plus, because students receive new Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs™ every 2-3 weeks, the excitement, joy, and literacy skills all grow over time."

In the quasi-experimental study evaluating the Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs™, kindergarten students demonstrated higher end-of-year DIBELS composite scores compared to a group of students using a competitor's decodables. Notably, the effect size was moderate (Cohen's d = 0.393), indicating statistically significant added growth in students' literacy skills.

Additionally, students using the Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs™ gained 10 more points from the middle of the year to the end-of-year testing and were more likely to demonstrate above-average growth on their end-of-year DIBELS score than the comparison group of students.

"On top of the assessment results, the feedback we received from the teacher and parent surveys was all overwhelmingly positive. This includes 88 percent of parents reporting how quickly they embraced Just Right Reader, despite having no prior experience with decodable books, and more than 90 percent of parents saying the books were easy for children to use independently," said Rich. "The school-to-home literacy connection and the important role parents and caregivers play in supporting their child's reading cannot be overstated."

Rich goes on to say, "We were also thrilled to see that more than 70 percent of both teachers and parents used our video phonics lessons, accessed via QR code on each decodable book. These lessons reinforce phonics instruction and are available in 14 languages, perfect for use in class or at home."

"The books are great. They're all decodables, and they can pretty much align with whatever spelling pattern or phonics instruction is being covered in the curriculum at the time," said an educator participating in the research study.

All of Just Right Reader's decodable books are 90 percent or higher in decodability that follow a carefully sequenced progression that grows in complexity to match students' instructional needs. The books support students at their current stage of reading development, providing targeted practice with newly learned phonics skills. The program offers Science of Reading–based resources in both English and Spanish that teach specific letter-sound relationships and writing activities that reinforce decoding and strengthen literacy through connected reading and writing practice.

Just Right Reader's Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs™ are designed to feel like a gift to students. They come in customized backpacks printed with the district logo to ensure students know they are just for them. In the backpack is a gift-wrapped pack of books, aligned to the students' reading data, providing a personalized learning experience. After using the packs for small group instruction, students take the books - and the backpack! - with them to extend learning at home and everywhere. New packs are delivered every 2-3 weeks to provide a constant and consistent learning experience, accelerating achievement. All packs include access to phonics videos in 14 languages that families can access online by scanning a QR code included on each book.

At Just Right Reader, we do whatever it takes to accelerate student achievement and create joyful reading experiences through high-quality Science of Reading-based resources, an extensive family engagement platform, and a commitment to personalized learning. Our library of more than 850 English and Spanish literacy resources, aligned with all core phonics programs used in schools, offers structured and engaging phonics practice, while the Science of Reading Take-Everywhere Literacy Packs™ deliver personalized, data-driven practice that extends beyond the classroom for literacy success.

