New Research Provides Blueprint for Combating Today's Chronic Hourly Worker Shortage

Hireology's 2023 State of Hiring Report sheds light on the demand for skilled workers and what it takes to recruit and retain them

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Hireology, the leading all-in-one recruiting and hiring platform, reveals the results of a survey of more than 4,400 job seekers in skilled trade industries like automotive, healthcare, and hospitality, detailing what it takes for employers to recruit and retain today's most in-demand workers.

"Hourly workers in skilled trade industries are in significantly higher demand than white collar workers today, but very little is known about what this group wants out of work and what it takes to hire them," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "The goal of this research is to dive deeper into the wants, needs, and expectations of this sector of the workforce and help employers adjust their recruiting and hiring practices accordingly."

The survey results are summarized in Hireology's annual State of Hiring Report, which outlines the six major characteristics of the modern skilled trade job seeker and offers insights for employers looking to capture workers from this valuable talent pool. Findings include:

  • Job seekers want to work: When searching for work, 61% of job seekers say they accept the first offer they receive
  • Pay isn't the ultimate deciding factor: 91% of job seekers would take a lower paying job for the right benefits — top sought after benefits include: schedule flexibility, career growth, meaningful work, and good working culture
  • Speed and transparency are critical: Half of respondents admitted to ghosting an employer — top reasons for ghosting included a lack of frequent communication and slow-moving processes  
  • Mobile-friendly applications increase applicant volume: 58% completed the majority of their most recent job search on a smartphone or a tablet
  • Onboarding directly correlates with retention: 80% of respondents who reported a positive onboarding experience said they are loyal to their current employer

With more than 600,000 monthly applicants, Hireology processes 10% of all active job seekers in the United States per month. Surveying this pool of talent gives Hireology unrivaled access to the mindset of today's most sought-after workers. Hireology has supported employers that have traditionally struggled the most with hiring and retention (such as automotive and healthcare) for more than a decade.

To read the full 2023 State of Hiring report, download your copy here.

