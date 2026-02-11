New Research Published In "The European Journal Of Medicine" Shows Promising Results For Women With Osteoporosis And Osteopenia

Landmark Study of the Bone-Viva Nutraceutical is Backed by Science

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is believed to be the first study of a nutraceutical published in a medical journal has revealed promising results for more than 10 million Americans suffering from osteoporosis and 43 million from osteopenia or low bone mass. Master Rheumatologist Dr. Norman B. Gaylis, M.D., F.A.C.P., M.A.C.R., co-authored the article "Effectiveness of a Nutraceutical, Bone-Viva®, which is Composed of Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) Approved Ingredients in Stabilizing and Improving Bone Mineral Density in Patients with Osteopenia and Osteoporosis." Research was conducted for 18 months at the Arthritis and Rheumatic Disease Specialties clinic in Aventura, Florida.

"It's exciting and rare that nutraceutical studies are published and backed by science," said Gaylis. "We evaluated women 50 and older with osteopenia or osteoporosis to determine whether Bone-Viva stabilizes or improves bone mineral density (BMD) compared to denosumab and romosozumab, both established pharmaceutical therapies. "Not only do the findings show Bone-Viva is well tolerated and can stabilize or improve BMD, but combination therapy yielded the best results, indicating potential synergistic effects when Bone-Viva is used alongside established treatments."

Bone-Viva is a proprietary patent-pending nutraceutical formulation designed to support bone metabolism and skeletal strength in patients with low bone mineral density (BMD). Unlike conventional antiresorptive or anabolic pharmacotherapies, Bone-Viva provides a completely natural, nutrient-based approach targeting multiple pathways involved in bone remodeling, mineralization, and collagen matrix synthesis. The formulation includes a combination of generally recognized as safe (GRAS) approved, gluten free, animal-free bioactive vitamins, minerals, collagen precursors, antioxidants, and natural cofactors. According to Gaylis, each ingredient was selected for its established or emerging role in bone metabolism. Core components include: Boron, Silicon, Manganese, Zinc, Copper, Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2, Strontium, Curcumin, and Beta-Caryophyllene.

"Over a period of 18 months, 51 women aged 54-90 with osteopenia or osteoporosis were divided into four treatment groups: Bone-Viva monotherapy, denosumab monotherapy, romosozumab monotherapy, and combination therapy (Bone-Viva with either denosumab or romosozumab)," explained Gaylis. "Bone density was assessed using DEXA scans at baseline and after 18 months, with T-scores categorized as improved, stable, or declined."

Results of the study included:

Lumbar Spine: The combination therapy group showed the greatest improvement in T-scores (+0.20), followed by denosumab (+0.18), romosozumab (+0.12), and Bone-Viva monotherapy (+0.18). Improvement rates were 60-65% for combination therapy and denosumab, 48% for romosozumab, and 42% for Bone-Viva.





Femoral Neck: Changes were modest across all groups, with Bone-Viva showing the highest stability rate (60%). Denosumab and romosozumab had slight gains, while Bone-Viva and combination therapy showed slight declines.





: Changes were modest across all groups, with Bone-Viva showing the highest stability rate (60%). Denosumab and romosozumab had slight gains, while Bone-Viva and combination therapy showed slight declines. Total Hip: All groups demonstrated small but consistent gains, with combination therapy leading (+0.17), followed by denosumab (+0.15), romosozumab (+0.10), and Bone-Viva (+0.01). Stability rates were similar across groups.

"These findings are groundbreaking because very few nutraceutical studies are published in scientific journals that support the product," noted Gaylis. "The study highlights the importance of addressing the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of osteopenia and osteoporosis, as untreated conditions can lead to severe health consequences. In addition, the results are significant due to patient reluctance for traditional treatments and pharmaceutical options which may have adverse side effects and high costs."

To request a copy of the article or to interview Dr. Gaylis about the study, please reach out to Rhonda Price at [email protected] or (561) 371-9407.

ABOUT DR. NORMAN B. GAYLIS M.D., F.A.C.P., M.A.C.R.

Dr. Norman B. Gaylis, M.D., F.A.C.P., M.A.C.R., is recognized as one of the country's top leaders in the field of arthritis and related diseases, and is a practicing Master Rheumatologist based in Miami, Florida. Dr. Gaylis has presented numerous scientific papers at medical meetings around the world, and he is the author of a number of research articles on rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus and other autoimmune disorders. He is continually active with the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and is a former member of their board. In 2015, he established the Norman B. Gaylis, MD Research Award for rheumatologists in community practice, awarded annually for the support of research in clinical practice. In 2017, he was one of the recipients of the prestigious Master of the American College of Rheumatology designation, the highest honor that the College bestows on its members. He is actively involved in clinical research trials and has been a Principal Investigator for more than 150 new pharmaceutical products.

